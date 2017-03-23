NFL plans to speed up Thursday night games

As NFL ratings declined last year and fans complained that the quality of the game had slipped, Thursday night games drew particular wrath. The league is hoping to fix that.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL is working on improving the quality of Thursday games by reducing the number of commercial breaks.
“I felt the increased commercialization, particularly on Thursday night, where we’re going to have more aggressive changes — we’re going to reduce that,” Goodell said.
Goodell said he didn’t realize how many commercial breaks there were during Thursday games last season and admits there were too many. Goodell seemed to be referring both to commercials from sponsors and to the networks taking time during games to promote their other shows.
“To my surprise last year, we put some more commercialization in there — there were some more spots in that I was not aware of and we saw that and we’re going to get that back out of the game,” Goodell said.
“So many mentions that are not related to the game on the field, we’re going to reduce that, we’re going to take that out.”
Fans will appreciate that. Especially fans who have to get up early for work on Friday morning, and aren’t keen on staying up late on Thursday nights to watch a lot of commercials.
They are going to get you to bed 10 minutes earlier? Still won’t watch unless my team is playing.
If the ratings not dropped, there would have been just the right amount of “commercialization”.
Pssst… it’s not the commercials that are turning people off of Thursday Night Football. It’s the lack of a quality competition.
This product is so awful the only time I will ever watch it is if the Pats are playing.
Under no other circumstances do I ever tune into Thursday night games. That is not going to change.
I have a bigger problem with the Commissioner than I do with the Commercials.
When will they remove the Commissioner from the NFL, is what I want to know.
Its fine to speed up the game by reducing commercials, but don’t make changes that affect the outcome of the game…like speeding up coach’s challenges/replay just to speed it up. Get the call right after reviewing the play. We fans invest too much time, money and emotion to be shortchanged on the outcome.
Except for the Superbowl (and maybe playoffs), why should the formula for commercials and game timing change?
It should be standardized for ALL games. Greedy bastards!
They should make ALL TNF games as Inter-conference matchups so they carry the least amount of value toward making the playoffs.
No one is recovered from Sundays games, and the product suffers
Just cancel that stupid game.
Just play the first half. That is plenty of bad Thursday night football, no sense making us sit through a full 60 minutes.
They need to give up Thursday night games. An isolated first game of the week 3 days before the other games that week and 3 days after the last game of the previous week is awkward. The atmosphere and interest is bland unless one of my teams is playing. If its two teams that I don’t follow, I don’t have interest in watching it. At least on Sunday, I get highlights of other games playing and on Monday I’m still on a high from the Sunday games when my interest peaked. Thursday is an awkward day to watch a game. Starting Tuesday, I don’t have football on my mind until the weekend.
So, who is actually in charge?? Maybe we should be interviewing that guy??
Freeze the kicker… commercial. Field Goal… commercial. Kick off commercial.
What about improving the officiating?
Fewer commercials would be nice, but we should also probably get used to in-game concepts like the ‘Foot Locker referee Ed Hochuli’, and maybe the ‘Home Depot goal-line pylon’.