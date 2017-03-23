NFL should fine, not penalize, celebration violations

The ongoing debate regarding the issue of player celebrations in the NFL overlooks a key threshold question: If a player goes too far, why should his team be penalized?
In theory, taking away 15 yards of field position creates a strong incentive for coaches to tell players what is and isn’t allowed, and to enforce it. But why should the team be punished for a player crossing in the heat of the moment a line that has nothing to do with the play of the game, and that creates no harm to the opponent?
The NFL consistently has explained that the rule arises from a desire to not invite retaliation from players who feel disrespected by a celebration. If someone crosses the line in that regard, however, the league has tools for dealing with it. Also, when since T.O. stood on the Dallas star did a player ever take matters into his own hands because of a celebration?
Players should be expected to not react to anything that happens on the football field, and chances are that the temptation to retaliate comes more strongly from direct contact that happens between the snap and the whistle. So vague fear of player retaliation shouldn’t be a reason for restricting celebrations — and it definitely doesn’t justify imposing a 15-yard penalty on the player’s team.
Removing the penalty element also makes the celebration violation less of a talking point on the day of the game. By the time the fine is imposed, the fans will be paying attention to something else.
So instead of obsessing over every little nuance about what is and isn’t allowed regarding conduct that may or may not cause 15 percent of the field to shift, why not simply make it a topic no different than the player wearing non-conforming shoes or otherwise doing things that may get them in trouble personally, but that won’t impact the team?
The problem is that, without the penalty, we will end up with groups of players choreographing celebrations like dance numbers. That may sound outlandish, but imagine some of the more flamboyant celebrators in the NFL convincing a couple teammates to join them in some sort of choreographed routine. I could definitely see that happening, which would slow down the game because you know the TV cameras would be all over it. I suppose you could give a delay of game penalty at the very least if a long, drawn-out, choreographed celebration happens.
Fine instead of penalty would be fine. But, how do you determine an amount? A minimum salary rookie hit with a $25K or $50K fine may be a significant hit. That same fine to a star player making $6million plus per season isn’t the least bit of a deterrent.
This doesn’t make sense. While I don’t agree with the penalties on celebrations, asking “If a player goes too far, why should his team be penalized” downplays the fact that the players are all part of a team and everything they do on the field is indicative of how the team prepares and trains them, discipline included.
What if you take that question a bit further and take it in the context of players intentionally hurting other players with low blocks and late hits? Why should the teams be penalized for a single player’s actions which potentially occurred after the whistle (in the case of late hits)?
The team is responsible for the players’ actions and is responsible for making sure that the players stay within the rules, as dumb as those rules may be.
So let’s focus on the NFL changing the ridiculous rules, not from taking responsibility away from the team for demanding that those rules are followed by their players.
Sports is entertainment! The NFL is spending to much time on nonsense, instead making the game better, they are so busy trying to make the game safer until it watered down. Quaterbacks throwing for 4-5,000 yards and that’s what they are measured by, well if throw enough even a marginal QB will throw for almost 5,000 yds. hint: Kirk Cousin, but when the game is on the line he will throw itto the other team, but he threw for almost 5,000 yards, but it not his fault the Redskins did not win, Kap plays for bad 49er’s team all we hear about is his record, we never say the team is bad, but Andrew Luck we say he needs more help, Cam he not a top QB, but did not have much help, but many say he is not that good, but he ask to be the QB and RB for his team, but he is not Elite!!!
Better yet, let them celebrate. Maybe keep props out, but otherwise let them have fun.
Because it’s a Team Sport and the player’s actions on the field, disciplined or not., are a reflection of a Team effort. No one player ever has success on his own. For that TD to occur., 10 other Teammates did their part to get him there. Just as an individual effort can propel a team forward in positive ways., an individual effort can propel a team backwards in negative ways. Fumbles, dropped passes, missed blocking assignments, errant throws.., excessive celebrations.
For a Team to work successfully, they need to have discipline. When an individual player gets a team penalized for excessive celebrations., he’s acting in an undisciplined way. No different than fighting or illegal contact plays. They can celebrate all day long on the sidelines., so why not do it there.., with your Teammates., instead of acting as a selfish individual and costing the team.
I’d like to see players celebrate scores. But let them do it on the sidelines where it’s appropriate and with the other Players that get them there. The rulings work as they stand. The ‘Look at Me’/selfish culture is what needs to change.
If they don’t penalize excessive celebration then they shouldn’t penalize players taunting. What is the difference? If a player is doing a dance in front of his opponent from 10 yards away, then it is not taunting? The same dance a foot away is taunting?
My take is I would relax the definition of “excessive.” The NFL Officials have too quick a trigger on what is excessive (IMO).
As has often been stated, and accurately so — football is a very emotional game. Let them have fun. Decades later we see end zone celebrations of Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, the “Fun Bunch,” Chad Johnson’s “marriage proposal” to a cheerleader, his using an end zone pylon as a putter, his doing the “River Dance,” etc.
The NFL itself has created a show called “Top 10 Best End Zone Celebrations,” so it’s kind of hypocritical to bemoan (and penalize) such conduct — while recognizing the fan appeal of it and profiting from it.
PFT is right: fines are better than penalties (as penalties impact competitive advantage/disadvantage), but I’d relax the definition of “excessive” altogether.
They should fine and penalize minisoda for false pretense – pretending to be a professional football team.
How about when Cam Newton celebrated too long after scoring a TD (at the Titans Stadium) and was shoved by a Titans player. I think that was on the news for like two weeks! You are a football site and should know these things than going all the way back to when TO was in the league.
No Fun League…. wonder why ratings are down…. it is a GAME who the hell cares… lots of other things that the NFL should be worried about besides celebrations.
they neither fine nor penalize.
my goodness this is only entertainment.
it’s not like (many of) the games are not rigged.
I can feel my stomach bubbling now.
The only fitting punishment for excessive celebration is an ejection.
Imagine the damage the player is causing to us by dancing, the horror of it!
In all seriousness, a fine is fine, but the penalty is dumb, unless it’s something that greatly delays the game, like hanging onto the goal post so it has to be realigned.
Excellent point by the one commentator about Cam, Kap and Luck. They have had similar success but Luck is considered near elite, Cam a step down and Kap un-rosterable. Their careers have been up and down and each has put up big numbers on bad and good teams.
I think the difference is the eye test. Kap looks limited and requires a special offense to succeed. Cam is a gamer but his athleticism is greater then his “QB” skills at the moment. Luck has been on really weak teams but his athleticism and natural QB skills have been on display and are obvious.
Kap is really interesting given his career arc. I wish people would stop making him so political so some analysts could dive deeper in his weird career.
I want a flag thrown when the Brandon Jacobs of the NFL would emulate popping all over a (presumably) girl with the football to celebrate, yes.
allow celebrations fine taunting.
Since we HAVE to let them celebrate, give them 5 seconds and no more. Or just hand the ball to the ref like Barry Sanders.
You mean like when the game was more fun to watch.
It really doesn’t slow down the game much. Sure the first couple of times it’s done they will be all over it after a while they will show the celebration and then that would be it.
The game needs more characters and the players to show their personality. As long as you aren’t calling out other players or straight up taunting who cares.