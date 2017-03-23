NFL will consider allowing coaches to challenge all penalties

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

A major change could be coming to instant replay in the NFL.

A proposal allowing challenges to every officiating decision will be brought forward jointly by the Bills and Seahawks at next week’s league meeting. If the owners vote in favor of the new rule, all penalties — from holding to pass interference, facemasking to false start — could be challenged.

“That is a significant change to our current replay rule and it is something that will be on the floor and will be debated and voted on next week,” NFL Competition Committee Chair Rich McKay said.

That would be perhaps the most radical change made to instant replay since the NFL began replay reviews. It would allow for all sorts of calls (and non-calls) to be challenged that in the past were never reviewed.

However, it seems like a long shot that the proposal will pass. The NFL is generally very cautious about changes to instant replay. And that change would be significant.