Packers sign DL Ricky Jean Francois

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 23, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

A team not usually known for its free-agency activity made a 313-pound splash Thursday.

The Packers signed former Washington defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois on Thursday to a one-year, $3 million contract, a source confirmed to Pro Football Talk. Adam Schefter first reported the story, earning an undisclosed amount of Markman points.

Jean Francois, 30, appeared in all 32 games of his two-year tenure in Washington. The versatile run stopper started seven of them with 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He previously visited the Seahawks and Bears before committing to Green Bay.

The Packers, known for developing and re-signing their own talent, do make the occasional exception. They bolstered their tight end position with two signings earlier this month, signing Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks.