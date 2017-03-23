Patriots due to visit White House on April 19

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT

April 18 is tax day in America. April 19 will be Patriots Day at the White House.

One day after the deadline for submitting those 1040s to Uncle Sam, President Donald Trump will welcome the Super Bowl champions for the first of his ceremonial sporting-team visits to the White House.

Via NFL.com, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Thursday the date for the visit. It will be the fifth trip to the White House for the Patriots.

It remains to be seen how many players stay away, and how many of those who skip the trip will do so for political reasons. (Several, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, and former tight end Martellus Bennett have said they won’t go.) Now that the date has been set and roughly four weeks remain, look for reporters to start tracking down players to find out whether others won’t be attending.