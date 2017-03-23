 Skip to content

Patriots due to visit White House on April 19

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

April 18 is tax day in America. April 19 will be Patriots Day at the White House.

One day after the deadline for submitting those 1040s to Uncle Sam, President Donald Trump will welcome the Super Bowl champions  for the first of his ceremonial sporting-team visits to the White House.

Via NFL.com, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Thursday the date for the visit. It will be the fifth trip to the White House for the Patriots.

It remains to be seen how many players stay away, and how many of those who skip the trip will do so for political reasons. (Several, including linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, and former tight end Martellus Bennett have said they won’t go.) Now that the date has been set and roughly four weeks remain, look for reporters to start tracking down players to find out whether others won’t be attending.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
15 Responses to “Patriots due to visit White House on April 19”
  1. Della Street says: Mar 23, 2017 4:06 PM

    Ironic because April 19th IS Patriots Day. Battle of Lexington/Concord.

  2. wte1 says: Mar 23, 2017 4:06 PM

    Instead of the liberal snowflakes focusing on the players who don’t go, maybe they should focus on the players who will be honored to be guests of President Trump’s White House.

  3. joeflaccoallday says: Mar 23, 2017 4:07 PM

    Sad! The so called cheater visits the so called president. Real news

  4. thelastwordyaheard says: Mar 23, 2017 4:16 PM

    The greatest country on earth, honoring the greatest football team on earth

  5. weepingjebus says: Mar 23, 2017 4:18 PM

    Yes! This going to be yuge. Welcome, and bring extra bottled water for all the saltiness in this grimy carbuncle of a town.

  6. wideright91 says: Mar 23, 2017 4:19 PM

    meeting with President Pence will be quite an honor

  7. dawoger says: Mar 23, 2017 4:21 PM

    There’s no need for the minisoda lavender Lucys to worry about what party holds the White House. Their team will never be visiting it!

    SKOLOlOl!!!

  8. steelcurtainn says: Mar 23, 2017 4:24 PM

    Shady Brady and Belicheat should fit right with the cheaters and scandalous people of the world.

  9. mikeoxwells says: Mar 23, 2017 4:33 PM

    Hopefully trump will have been impeached by then.

  10. tonebones says: Mar 23, 2017 4:36 PM

    Better hurry before the impeachment. Treason! Wow. That’s serious stuff.

  11. bobthebillsfan says: Mar 23, 2017 4:37 PM

    I can’t wait until April 20th.

  12. mistrezzrachael says: Mar 23, 2017 4:37 PM

    Somehow….this would not even been mentioned if Crooked Hillary was in WH.

    Will be nice to see winners rub elbows.

  13. 345snarkavenue says: Mar 23, 2017 4:40 PM

    if Spicer said it, it must be true!

  14. redsea1111 says: Mar 23, 2017 4:45 PM

    Nothing against the actual New England Patriots here, but the sad state of affairs is that there are currently no patriots occupying the White House.

    Signed, not a snowflake

  15. pftpffftttt says: Mar 23, 2017 4:46 PM

    PENCE

  16. kellyh3034 says: Mar 23, 2017 4:50 PM

    It will be HugeLY and BiggLY!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!