Peyton Manning says he has “no interest” in politics

We still don’t know what Peyton Manning wants to do with the rest of his life.
But the retired quarterback seemed to cross one potential job off his list, saying during a speech in Las Vegas that he had no interest in politics.
Specifically, his name was linked with the seat of Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, who is mulling retirement rather than running for a fourth term in 2020.
“I don’t know where that came from. Last week I was going to run a team, this week I going to apparently run for Senate, and next week I’ll be an astronaut,” Manning said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “I have no interest in the political world, but would like to continue serving communities.”
Honestly, Manning’s doing pretty well doing the speaking circuit at the moment, but there will always be speculation about him returning to football in some capacity. His name was linked with the Colts this offseason as a potential executive, and television seems to be there for him whenever he wants it.
But at the moment, he seems to be enjoying talking and playing a lot of golf, as he did at the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Of course, that combination makes him uniquely qualified for certain jobs. All he really needs is a Twitter account.
this moron supported the W, jeb, and ultra-conservative policitian (and actor) fred thompson. thank science he has no interest in getting into politics.
There’s money in it, just not enough for Peyton
But that pizza greasy grubbin Papa John on the other hand… got his eyes wide open since this molestation of democracy
What do you mean, carrot top is making a killing with all his Russian deals, there is plenty of money to be made
If he ran for office he would need to finally explain why a 30-something year old woman would require bootleg HGH from the Guyer Clinic
Way too many skeletons in the closet of ole megahead for that…
I see what you did there. Clever.
He doesn’t need to get into politics he’s got papa John to look after him
If he ever tried going into politics the scandals will get re-aired BIG TIME:
1) of off-label HGH being sent to his wife (supposedly for her but for no clear medical reason – and certainly NOT GOOD for pregancies) precisely when he was undergoing a neck treatment that ordinarily uses HGH as a catalyst.
2) of the Mooning/Teabagging, which only resurfaced via his book and father’s comments which sought to portray his victim in a negative light and effectively made her identity known – years after a financial settlement in which she agreed to stay quiet, and had kept up her side of the deal. And the Peyton-supporting witness pal who was magically found recently by Archie Manning despite never being mentioned in the original case by the 3 other people in the treatment room at the time.
3) And don’t try to tell me Peyton was never aware of the Colts’ long-term noise-piping during his years there.
Watcha talkin bout Willis….corrupt politicians (which aptly describes our system) make LOTS of money…..