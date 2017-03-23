“Replay change still requires approval from 24 owners”

Commissioner Roger Goodell has done enough writing and talking about changes to the replay system to cause many to assume it’s a done deal.
It’s not.
A source with knowledge of the situation has confirmed to PFT that the proposed alterations to the process require the approval of at least 24 of the owners. Which means either that Goodell knows he has the votes, or that he’s using an eleventh-hour media blitz to help deliver votes from those who also employ and pay him.
While it’s unknown how other owners feel about shifting final say over the process from the referee to the league office, multiple league sources consistently have expressed concern about involving anyone not at the game site.
“Who’s in the replay room?” one source asked PFT this morning. “Still nebulous answer. Bad idea.”
Whoever wrote Goodell’s “Dear Fans” letter may be sensitive to the potential criticism of the change in who makes the decision. Consider this key sentence: “Instead of a fixed sideline monitor, we will bring a tablet to the Referee who can review the play in consultation with our officiating headquarters in New York, which has the final decision.”
The most important aspect of the adjustment is tacked onto the end of the sentence, with the subtle use of “has” instead of “will have” or “would now have” or anything else that would highlight that the change is far more significant that the removal of the peep-show booth and the enhancement to Microsoft’s product placement investment.
By early next week, it will be more clear as to whether nine teams or a number close to that oppose the change. Before the end of the week, the change that for now is only a proposal will be an official rule. Unless it isn’t.
“Dean Blandino, in conjunction with representatives of the Mara and Rooney families, has the final decision.”
The NFL League Office has consistently proven itself the least trustworthy organization in sports. This is an absolutely horrible idea that could undermine the future of the sport itself.
Owners need to vote in order to overturn a play? Insanity…
I doubt Goodell would try to go around the owners.
He’s probably politically astute, at least when it comes to dealing with the owners.
that will work really well in the rain and the snow ….
Hard to believe Goodell would go off reservation. There has to be at least a plurality if not a majority of votes behind this for commissioner $ock puppet to have gone public with it. If it can’t be modified to have final say belong to a game site replay official let’s pray there’s at least enough enlightened self interest at work for it to be a legit official making the call from NY. The owners would be shooting themselves in the foot going along with it as presented. Fans that are already concerned about the integrity of game results are going to have no faith in one of the league’s minions having final say.
Better jump on the Jets, Giants, Steelers and Colts Super Bowl odds now with at least a modest spec bet. When this goes through they will drop almost as fast as Pats odds will go up
how about you make holding or offensive pass interference calls review-able on scoring plays?????
Leave it to 345 Park Ave. When it absolutely has to be destroyed overnnight.
By going to the league office on replays, hopefully there might be some consistency in the calls, instead of on field refs that were wined and dined by Tom Brady the night before.
Well, the patriots will be screwed on any replay now.