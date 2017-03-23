Report: Fabian Moreau suffered torn pec during pro day

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

The pre-draft workout process may have claimed another player’s rookie season.

According to Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com, UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau’s chest injury was apparently quite serious, as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has already undergone surgery.

Those are usually four-to-six-month injuries, so it’s conceivable that he could return to the field at some point this season. But it should still be enough to harm the draft stock of a player who might have been a first-round pick.

As injuries go, it’s certainly better than the torn Achilles Washington cornerback Sidney Jones suffered during his pro day. He’s vowed to return to the field at some point this year, but that’s not a decision he’s able to make for himself at this point.