Robert Kraft thanks Mexican, American authorities for finding jerseys

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys are back in New England, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a statement thanking authorities in both the United States and Mexico for tracking the stolen jerseys down.
“We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey,” Kraft said. “Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies – both in the U.S. and in Mexico – worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England.”
By stressing the importance of American-Mexican cooperation, Kraft could be subtly attempting to distance himself from President Trump, whom Kraft has described as a friend. The Patriots have received some criticism for the support that Kraft, Brady and Bill Belichick have given to Trump.
An employee of a Mexican newspaper who has attended multiple Super Bowls on press credentials has been identified as the suspect in the thefts, although he has not been criminally charged.
Photo via Patriots.com.
GOAT
If anything, it’s a shot at Goodell, the same guy who spurned Kraft’s peace offering made for the good of the league, and then let random thieves rummage around in the locker rooms during multiple Super Bowls. If he were a team player the league would be better off, but “The Enforcer” literally can’t stop a thief 10 seconds after a Super Bowl. Of all his failures I think this is the most disturbing and that we are lucky the security breaches weren’t even worse.
OMG, I can’t wait for the draft.
I disagree that Mr. Kraft is trying to distance himself from President Trump. Can’t we just accept a statement for what it actually says and nothing more?
I guess the FBI isn’t as glamorous as we thought.
Only if we still had the Chappelle show to do a skit on this investigation and recovery. ..guess Key and Peele can do it,since they are doing his show.
Hasta la vista to your press credentials senor…
BRADY IS THE GOAT
Waste of resources
Glad to see our FBI agent’s time and our tax dollars being used for such a worthy cause.
Obviously everyone on the FBI’s ten most wanted list has been tracked down since they now have time to look for a piece of cloth. Beautiful!
Yes but in finishing, “We are still building a wall and you are going to pay for it…”
Could be but he’s not.
Just like Adam Sciff could have been referring to illegal wire tapping when he admitted the leaked Mike Flynn convo with the Russians were from a landline inside Trump Tower…. but he wasn”t
The FBI should have kept the information on wraps a little while longer. They could have let Trump present the stolen jersey to Brady/Bilicheck/Kraft during the visit. NE fans would have went wild and helped vote him back for years 5-8.
Let it go isn’t it enough Atlanta gave you a Super Bowl.
Let it go isn’t it enough Atlanta gave you a Super Bowl.
——————————————-
Jealous much? I’m sure you are right, the Pat’s didn’t have anything to do with the fact they scored 31 unanswered points.
If anything it aligns him closer. He probably thinks the wall would have kept the culprit out even though he flew into Houston.
Brady will be putting one and possibly both jerseys up for auction, with the proceeds going to charity, so there is some good coming out of the investigation. That $500,000 estimate we first thought was crazy, is now not out of line. Brady and his wife give plenty to charity already, maybe someone can convince them to match it
.
Can find a jersey a basement in Mexico, but can’t find any legitimate deflategate evidence.