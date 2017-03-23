Roger Goodell: Dean Blandino will have final say on replay reviews

For the first time ever, the NFL is moving to a rule that will give the league’s head of officiating — not the referee — final say on replay reviews.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Mike & Mike that under the 2017 rules, the replay review will go to head of officiating Dean Blandino, and although Blandino will consult with the referee on the field, it will be Blandino who makes the final decision. Although the NFL has already implemented the procedures that allow the referee to communicate with the league’s officiating office, in past years it was still the ref who had final say.
“We are going to centralize the replay back here in New York,” Goodell said. “Dean Blandino will have the final decision. We think that will move it much quicker.”
Goodell also said referees will be told to announce the replay decision immediately in the stadium, rather than waiting for the end of a commercial break, so that the ball can be spotted and the teams can be lined up and ready for the next play as soon as the commercial break ends.
“We want to get going. We want to be ready to play,” Goodell said.
The NFL has said that a major priority this season is speeding up games and cutting down on unnecessary delays. Streamlining replay is one way to do that.
With up to 8 or 9 simultaneous games Sunday @ 1, I hope they have more than one guy able to make final decisions.
Why not just say final decision will be made by the league review office? And that office will be appropriately staffed so as not to delay reviews.
Well this is a really dumb idea. Leave it up to a replay official that should be in each stadium, absolutely not the league office. They mess up everything. From a logistics standpoint, what happens if two games have reviews at the same time? One game has to get in line and stop for 5 minutes while Blandino figures the other one out?
In business, we call this CYA.
If it fails:
“I didn’t screw it up, as I pointed out early, this ball was in Blandino’s court.”
If it succeeds:
“A great leader allows his employees to make decisions that improve the company. This is why I gave Deano some autonomy here.”
So it’s the replay review from on the field officials that’s slowing up the game – not the redundantly overloading commercials during the game. okayyyyyy
I don’t like the idea of the NY office, inept Blandino, and his in-house overlord Goodell having final say on a call. THIS is not a good thing any way you spin it.
Baghdad Blindino will get final say. Not an official or someone that ever was one but one of the Goodellbot’s minions. Choosing someone from that bastion of integrity at 345 Park Ave instead of an actual official is bound to make us all believe everything will be on the up and up. Yeah, this is going to go over well.
In related news the odds to win the Super Bowl for the Jets, Giants, Steelers and Colts were just cut in half.
I would prefer this for penalties as well were the refs stay as is on the field but whenever they call a penalty they say it into their mic so the guys in NY know and then the team in NY can check the replay instantly and determine if the pentalty was necessary or not. It might add an extra 10 seconds between plays with penalties but if you cut commercials it still wouldn’t be as long as a normal game and I wouldn’t have to see BS calls determine the outcome.
yea because what could go wrong there?
I can’t imagine a sane, rational group of owners agreeing to this.
I wonder how many games a week they’ll fix.
They could technically call a PI or Holding on just about every play. But they don’t, they pick and choose… Some games are officiated properly but other games you can tell…
Just put your $$$ on the Pats until Brady retires…. Easy $$$$!
Except fans want to know what is going on and they went to all this effort to get the refs to be a little bit more “wordy” in their explanations and now the 10 million people watching won’t have a clue what is going on except the explanation of the announcers that will be slanted to whatever team they are broadcasting for. All this to save 10 seconds it takes for the ref to announce the result. Why can’t they just go ahead and spot the ball and have the teams ready so when they come back from commercial break the ref can announce the result and then go back to the game. More time is wasted in the refs getting the spot right than anything else. I don’t know how many times they have spotted the ball and announced the result, then they get back together and discuss it, then move the ball again, then discuss it some more and then move the ball again. If they did all that during the break I can see it, but to make the result of the challenge available to only the the fans in the stadium is only going to alienate fans. Leave the game alone. Shorten the commercials but then Roger, please, get your hands off the rulebook and just let the players play the friggin’ game.
A guy who was never a field ref, backed up by a guy who never played in the NFL. Integrity.
This would be a great idea IF the league had a commissioner with ANY integrity our a league office with ANY credibility. Games WILL be decided in NY now and not on the field. Owners better get in line or suffer the consequences of a crooked league
A guy who has never blown a whistle in his life, Is going to have the final say on instant replay. Thats not funny, that’s scary.