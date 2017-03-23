Saints re-sign DL Darryl Tapp

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 23, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Two days after the Saints acquired linebacker Manti Te’o, they re-signed someone they hope can make his New Orleans debut a bit easier.

New Orleans added more help up front, striking a one-year deal with defensive end Darryl Tapp. This is part of an active past two weeks for the Saints’ defensive line, which also struck contracts with Nick Fairley and Alex Okafor.

Tapp is entering his 12th NFL season and second in New Orleans.

The 32-year-old hasn’t missed a game the past three years. In 2016, he logged 17 tackles and half a sack while playing 292 defensive snaps.

The Saints owned the NFL’s 27th-ranked defense in 2016.