Sean Payton reportedly speaking with Johnny Manziel

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

If Johnny Manziel returns to the NFL, it could be as the backup to Drew Brees.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Saints coach Sean Payton has taken an interest in Manziel and talked to him about a return to football.

In New Orleans, Manziel would have no chance of earning a starting job, but he could earn a spot as a backup to Brees, where he’d learn from a veteran quarterback and perhaps get himself ready to be a starter some day.

Still, talking to Manziel and actually signing him are two very different things. If the Saints were convinced that Manziel was ready to put his personal problems behind him and contribute to a team, they could have signed him already, and they haven’t done so.

After he flamed out in Cleveland, it remains to be seen whether the Saints — or anyone else — will give Manziel a second chance.

31 Responses to “Sean Payton reportedly speaking with Johnny Manziel”
  1. savethebs says: Mar 23, 2017 11:09 AM

    I’ve always thought of Sean Payton as a smart guy. Maybe I got ahead of myself.

  2. mentallywoozy says: Mar 23, 2017 11:10 AM

    New Orleans will not be a good city to be in for this young mans demons. Hopefully the jerk pulls his life together but man…that’s going to be a tough city to do it in.

  3. fumblenuts says: Mar 23, 2017 11:11 AM

    Mardi Gras Manziel…………..

  4. pau49ers says: Mar 23, 2017 11:11 AM

    New Orleans won’t be a good environment for him. He needs to play ball in a small, non-party town and he needs new friends.

  5. goldtooth80 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:12 AM

    Second chances in the NFL are hard to come by. Every year, there is something called the NFL draft in which talented young men come in and take away existing nfl players jobs.

    If the Saints sign him, I will lose tons of respect for them. Manziel was born with a talent and had the opportunity most people dream off and he messed up.

  6. ruthlessburgher says: Mar 23, 2017 11:12 AM

    Bring a guy with alcohol issues down to the French Quarter…BRILLIANT!!!

  7. grumpysal says: Mar 23, 2017 11:12 AM

    Please, please, please, please…make this happen!

  8. maust1013 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:13 AM

    “If the Saints were convinced that Manziel was ready to put his personal problems behind him and contribute to a team…”

    Bwahahahaha
    Stop man, you’re killing me, no more…you’re gonna make me pee

  9. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:13 AM

    Any team that employs this failed loser gets what they deserve.

  10. madddogg365 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:13 AM

    He better not!!!!!!!!!!! I guess it would be ok to have a boozer & loser as back-up now, huh?

  11. jimmylikesthat says: Mar 23, 2017 11:13 AM

    Then the Bowns can offer the Saints a draft pick to get Manziel

  12. badmanjose says: Mar 23, 2017 11:14 AM

    Manziel in New Orleans, what could go wrong?

  13. joneil66 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:14 AM

    Oh yeah, New Orleans is the PERFECT city for Mansfield to resurrect his career in – said no one ever…

  14. usedjock says: Mar 23, 2017 11:15 AM

    Johnny Fratboy in New Orleans? what could possibly go wrong with that?

  15. brenenostler says: Mar 23, 2017 11:15 AM

    Just leverage to get Chase Daniel to re-sign for less money. Zero chance this happens

  16. squackduckhawk says: Mar 23, 2017 11:15 AM

    I haven’t seen Johnny’s name in the tabloids for about a year. Maybe he is actually growing up… But then again, maybe not.

  17. raiderej says: Mar 23, 2017 11:15 AM

    Boy if this clown gets another shot in the NFL and Colin Kaepernick doesn’t? Wow just wow!

  18. QB Film Room says: Mar 23, 2017 11:16 AM

    Sean Might be more similiar to Johnny than one might think. Sean recently has been divorced and has been enjoying the club/bar scene as well as other things. He could relate to Johnny in that regard and reign him in at least perhaps

  19. mkbane says: Mar 23, 2017 11:16 AM

    Dammit all, just when I was beginning to think I wouldn’t have to hear about this clown anymore.

    And I had to hear about Manziel.

  20. patsfan says: Mar 23, 2017 11:16 AM

    Johnny Camp Arm should jump on this chance if he indeed gets it.

  21. cobrala2 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:16 AM

    I’d rather have Kaep than Manziel.

    Kaep can consistently throw for >150 yards/game at least. 🙂

  22. footballisnotthatimportant says: Mar 23, 2017 11:17 AM

    This joke > Kosar’s joke

  23. bondlake says: Mar 23, 2017 11:18 AM

    I would not have anything to do with Manziel.

    He’s “Trouble” with a capital “T.”

  24. tndiver says: Mar 23, 2017 11:18 AM

    I think this is a good option for him. I think the team can watch over him and give him structure that he needs. I hope for the best for him.

  25. stexan says: Mar 23, 2017 11:22 AM

    I figure Payton knows someone getting married and needs advice on the best place for a bachelor party.

  26. saints737 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:22 AM

    Please god no

  27. kcflake says: Mar 23, 2017 11:23 AM

    Some NFL team will give Manziel another shot. Just a matter of time. And, manziel will likely screw it up again.

  28. cletuspstillwaterjr says: Mar 23, 2017 11:24 AM

    NOLA was the city that led to the demise of Johnny Thunders. I don’t think Johnny Football would fair much better.

  29. bartor1544 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:24 AM

    “Sean Payton reportedly speaking with Johnny Manziel”

    …. To buy drugs?

  30. areyouseriousrofl says: Mar 23, 2017 11:44 AM

    Yeah….no.

  31. johny248 says: Mar 23, 2017 11:46 AM

    Someone should give him a shot somewhere. A team that will actually work to develop him with good coaches, and not some sad excuse for an organization that kills careers such as Cleveland. He was set up for failure by being drafted by the Browns.

