“Sean Payton reportedly speaking with Johnny Manziel”

If Johnny Manziel returns to the NFL, it could be as the backup to Drew Brees.
That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who reports that Saints coach Sean Payton has taken an interest in Manziel and talked to him about a return to football.
In New Orleans, Manziel would have no chance of earning a starting job, but he could earn a spot as a backup to Brees, where he’d learn from a veteran quarterback and perhaps get himself ready to be a starter some day.
Still, talking to Manziel and actually signing him are two very different things. If the Saints were convinced that Manziel was ready to put his personal problems behind him and contribute to a team, they could have signed him already, and they haven’t done so.
After he flamed out in Cleveland, it remains to be seen whether the Saints — or anyone else — will give Manziel a second chance.
New Orleans will not be a good city to be in for this young mans demons. Hopefully the jerk pulls his life together but man…that’s going to be a tough city to do it in.
New Orleans won’t be a good environment for him. He needs to play ball in a small, non-party town and he needs new friends.
Second chances in the NFL are hard to come by. Every year, there is something called the NFL draft in which talented young men come in and take away existing nfl players jobs.
If the Saints sign him, I will lose tons of respect for them. Manziel was born with a talent and had the opportunity most people dream off and he messed up.
“If the Saints were convinced that Manziel was ready to put his personal problems behind him and contribute to a team…”
Any team that employs this failed loser gets what they deserve.
Then the Bowns can offer the Saints a draft pick to get Manziel
Oh yeah, New Orleans is the PERFECT city for Mansfield to resurrect his career in – said no one ever…
Just leverage to get Chase Daniel to re-sign for less money. Zero chance this happens
I haven’t seen Johnny’s name in the tabloids for about a year. Maybe he is actually growing up… But then again, maybe not.
Boy if this clown gets another shot in the NFL and Colin Kaepernick doesn’t? Wow just wow!
Sean Might be more similiar to Johnny than one might think. Sean recently has been divorced and has been enjoying the club/bar scene as well as other things. He could relate to Johnny in that regard and reign him in at least perhaps
I’d rather have Kaep than Manziel.
Kaep can consistently throw for >150 yards/game at least. 🙂
I think this is a good option for him. I think the team can watch over him and give him structure that he needs. I hope for the best for him.
I figure Payton knows someone getting married and needs advice on the best place for a bachelor party.
Some NFL team will give Manziel another shot. Just a matter of time. And, manziel will likely screw it up again.
NOLA was the city that led to the demise of Johnny Thunders. I don’t think Johnny Football would fair much better.
“Sean Payton reportedly speaking with Johnny Manziel”
Someone should give him a shot somewhere. A team that will actually work to develop him with good coaches, and not some sad excuse for an organization that kills careers such as Cleveland. He was set up for failure by being drafted by the Browns.