Three people at league office will be available for replay review

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Yes, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino will have final say over the replay review process, if/when at least 24 owners approve of the proposed changes to the process. So what will happen if/when Blandino is reviewing a call from one game when replay review happens in another game?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, three people will be available for the process. If Blandino is unavailable, one of three will be in place to assist the process.

It will be very rare that Blandino will not at least see what’s happening even if he’s not the one speaking to the referee at the site of the game.

In the past, Blandino and Alberto Riveron were the two persons available to assist the referees. Moving forward, the three on any given Sunday will consist of Blandino and two other officiating supervisors.