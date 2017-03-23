Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2017, 7:17 AM EDT

Bills OL Ryan Groy is ready for any role the team wants him to take.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry could be next on their laundry list of deals to do.

Patriots CB Malcolm Butler has people trying to decipher his social media for greater meaning.

The Jets continue to look at QBs after signing Josh McCown.

Most people see the Ravens leaning toward a WR with the 16th pick.

A number of Bengals players are still facing uncertain futures.

Return man Josh Cribbs retired as a member of the Browns.

The RB DeAngelo Williams era with the Steelers appears to be over.

The Texans are still looking for offensive line help.

New Colts WR Kamar Aiken has a chance to make an impact.

The Jaguars adding TE Mychal Rivera gives them some options at the position.

The Titans had a clear focus on improving their special teams this offseason.

The Broncos have interest in a DE Vance Walker return.

The Chiefs brought G Andrew Tiller in for a visit.

Southern Cal’s JuJu Smith-Schuster would love to stay home and play for the Chargers.

The Raiders might still be in the running for LB Zach Brown.

The Cowboys will be taking a long look at LBs in the draft.

The Giants have minimal risk in adding QB Geno Smith.

Former Eagles LB Connor Barwin has no hard feelings about his departure.

Former Washington RB Tim Hightower would be an interesting fit in the backfield now.

The Bears hope getting some guys healthy will make a difference in this offseason.

New Lions RT Rick Wagner said his struggles in 2015 were injury related.

A look at how the Packers could fill their remaining roster holes.

The Vikings were aware of RB Latavius Murray’s ankle surgery when they signed him.

New Falcons G Hugh Thornton is excited about the opportunity.

This is the time of year when people who have never examined Panthers QB Cam Newton have strong opinions about his diagnosis.

The Saints have kept a revolving door of LBs going recently.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston’s grandmother passed away.

Free agency helped bring the Cardinals draft board into focus.

The Rams adding RB Lance Dunbar and LB Connor Barwin was all about opportunity.

49ers free agent LB Gerald Hodges is visiting the Seahawks.

The Seahawks still need help on the offensive line.