Welcome, Michael Gehlken

Five days ago, we said farewell to Zac Jackson. Today, we say hello to Michael Gehlken.
The former Chargers reporter at the San Diego Union-Tribune, whose position there went away when the team did, joins us on an open-ended arrangement with the understanding that he may soon secure another opportunity to cover a West Coast franchise.
A San Diego native with a degree from UC Davis (and maybe a Ken O’Brien jersey), Gehlken joined the Union-Tribune in 2012. We’ve long admired his work, and we are very fortunate to have him (and we probably won’t be fortunate enough to have him for very long).
Please give him a warm welcome in the comments. Or make him feel at home by treating him like you treat the rest of us.
Welcome to PFT Mr Gehlken! Shame it’s not the very biased Mr Gantt and equally so inclined comment moderators you are replacing.
Welcome to the real world where you don’t have to cover a cellar dweller on a weekly basis or baby sit Phillip Rivers.
Awesome pick up! I’ve loved his additional contributions to San Diego sports radio and look forward to his thought out insights for PFT
I look forward to chatting with all of you!
I’ll miss Zak. While I am not in any way a fan of the team or owner, he had the balls to type “Redskins”.
Welcome. But given the high esteem Mr. Gehlken is held in amongst NFL media circles… I have a feeling he will be in a greener pasture very soon.
I enjoyed his writing for the UT which says a lot since writers there are hit and miss.
Welcome Michael and thank you for not having the “neck beard” like Andrew Luck! We like you more than him already because of that.
San Diego had a football team?