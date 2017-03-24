49ers bring RFA pass-rusher Jacquies Smith in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

Trent Baalke’s gone, but the 49ers still have a thing for guys with torn ACLs.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are having restricted free agent defensive end Jacquies Smith in for a visit.

The Buccaneers put the low tender of $1.797 million on Smith, after he tore his ACL in Week One last year. But since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent, he can be obtained without compensation (though the Bucs can match any offer sheet the 49ers might offer).

Smith has shown some pass-rush ability, with 13.5 sacks the last two healthy seasons. And since it would only cost money, it’s worth a shot for the 49ers if Smith is able to come back healthy.

Baalke, their former G.M., tried to buy low on talented players coming off ACLs in the draft, even if he missed more often than he hit with that strategy.