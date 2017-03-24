Aaron Rodgers: Packers fans should be excited

Posted by Josh Alper on March 24, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has turned R-E-L-A-X into a catchphrase of sorts over the years, but that’s not the message he’s sending to the team’s fans ahead of the 2017 season.

Rodgers noted how the team played offensively down the stretch last season and the additions of tight end Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks while sharing his optimism about his side of the ball. He thinks the team still has a little tweaking to do on the defensive side, but that there’s plenty of reason for excitement in Green Bay.

“We probably need a couple more pieces on defense before the season starts, but we’re going to be really tough to stop on offense,” Rodgers said on a podcast with Evan Daniels of FOX Sports. “Mike [McCarthy] has a great system there that’s ever evolving and changing. I put my stamp on it once we get it down on paper. It’s exciting, man. Green Bay Packers fans should be really excited about this season and the possibilities.”

The Packers have made the playoffs have made the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons and they’ve won at least one playoff game in each of the last three, which is a run that Rodgers called “phenomenal” while noting that the team has to find a way to push through for his second Super Bowl of the year. Rodgers said that this would be as good a year as any to break the drought as it would mean the Packers were celebrating their title on the Vikings’ home field.