All halftimes will be 13 minutes, 30 seconds

As the NFL looks to tighten the belt regarding the amount of time it takes to play a game, the league will be adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to halftime.
The duration of intermission will expand from 12 minutes to 13 minutes and 30 seconds. While on the surface that could make some games longer, the 12-minute intermission currently has some play in the joints. Moving forward, all halftimes will last precisely 13 minutes and 30 seconds.
“Halftime currently is 12 minutes, but there is built-in delay time that involves teams getting to the locker room and the infrastructure of our stadiums and how they’re configured,” Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said during a Thursday conference call. “So we’re going to eliminate all of those discretionary periods of time and just have a clock, 13 minutes and 30 seconds, and at the end of that period, the ball will be made ready for play for the second half kickoff.”
The change doesn’t appear on a lengthy list of proposed rule changes for 2017. Apparently, this is the type of administrative matter that the league office can handle without a vote of the owners.
Great…..90 more seconds of beer flow!!!!!
Where do they come up with this stuff? Is there anyone who ever played involved with making rule change suggestions?
I don’t care about freaking halftime. It’s not too long in my opinion (except at the Super Bowl)
It’s the frequency of commercial breaks that is killing my desire to ever watch the NFL. Plain and simple. I can make do (begrudgingly) with the lack of defense, bad officiating, ridiculous penalties, etc. But please……please cut down on the commercials.
There was a time when I would get mad at Goodell for all the rule changes and what not..Now that the Raiders are moving and will be reduced to a Vegas sideshow act I’m no longer a hardcore NFL fan. I couldn’t care less and it’s refreshing.
Go Oakland Athletics! Go Warrriors’ 49ers go to hell.
All halftimes? They take longer than that to set up the halftime stages at Super Bowls
Thank you Mr. Florio for the Marino image. His records are tumbling one by one, but he will always be one of the greatest.
With all these changes, sounds like they are panicking at 345 Park Ave.
Just fire Roger!
They should make halftime an even 15 minutes.
And bathroom breaks will not be allowed during the game without a formal hall pass from the owner. Geesh, enough is enough!
“Where do they come up with this stuff? Is there anyone who ever played involved with making rule change suggestions?”
Nope, its the attorneys running the league now who think they know better and have morphed the game into something that barely resembles what it was 20 years ago. With most of those changes being bad choices from a fan perspective.
Just put ads on the jerseys and cut out 33 percent of commercials. I no longer care about the ” sacred tradition” of the NFL jersey. It’s just a jersey.
Does that include the god forsaken Super Bowl halftime show? They need to shorten that garbage!!
Shortening the length of the game is like a mercy rule for teams that are chronic losers like the minisoda biqueens.
.
This makes sense. A uniform time that allows for zero “wiggle room” will ultimately shorten the length of games. Think about it, is it ever really 12 minutes from the gun at half to the start of the 3rd? I’d wager almost 17-20 minutes, between commercial breaks, warm ups etc. As long as they stick to it, it’s a step in the right direction. As far as commercial breaks, well, I assume that’s a more difficult solution. Obviously the NFL wants their revenue, so it may take time for them to find a way to take the smallest hit to the bottom line while shortening commercial breaks.
This includes the Super Bore, right?
please do the same for the superbowl.
also, it would be great if teams could play defense again
@therealraider – it used to be 15 minutes… they shortened it.
If you’ve been at a stadium, you know that there’s a pause between the time the second quarter clock hits zero and the halftime timer starts at 12:00. Then another pause when the halftime clock hits zero until the third quarter clock is 15:00, then another pause until the officials give the ball to the kicker. If I’m understanding this correctly, as soon as the Q2 final play is over, the Q3 kickoff ball will be handed to the kicker exactly 13:30 later.
Just make it a water or gatorade break and lets play!! Enough with all of this BS! They get paid big money to play!! So play!! They get breaks when the ball changes over!!
Sometimes my loaf pinchings last longer than halftime
10 minutes sounds right. I just need enough time to pee and grab another cold one and plate of food.
Now, no excuses for Atlanta, LOL!
How bout not turning off all the electricity to the stadium to influence the outcome of the game….that would save a lot of time too….
I couldn’t agree more with the comments about the Super Bowl half time. Why a league waits until the season championship to change what a team has to do at half time for the previous 6 months is pretty dumb. In addition to that, maybe eliminate half time during pre season games altogether.
Change all rules every year yeah team
Change all rules every year yeah team