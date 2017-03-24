 Skip to content

Arians had surgery due to Christmas Eve hug from Fitzgerald

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2017
Near the end of an otherwise lost season for Arizona, the Cardinals pulled off a memorable road win in Seattle on Christmas Eve. The victory triggered an overly enthusiastic reaction from receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

As explained by Kent Somers of azcentral.com, Fitzgerald hugged coach Bruce Arians hard enough to tear a rotator cuff in his shoulder.

“It’s all Fitz’s fault, he caused the whole thing,” Arians said, via Somers. “It’s going to cost him.”

The question came up of Fitzgerald getting Arians a get-well card.

“It’s going to be a get-well convertible,” Arians said. “I’m still deciding what kind.”

Arians remains in a sling. Which probably means that the convertible should be an automatic, not a standard.

2 Responses to “Arians had surgery due to Christmas Eve hug from Fitzgerald”
  1. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 24, 2017 8:15 PM

    “O.K., we got you winched onto the bed of the truck, Bruce, you want us to put the canopy on or have the wind in your hair?”

  2. jessesnapple says: Mar 24, 2017 8:43 PM

    Who the hell calls a manual a standard?

