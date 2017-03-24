 Skip to content

Bears announce signing of Mark Sanchez

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2017, 8:11 AM EDT
Mark Sanchez has found his fifth NFL team.

Sanchez has signed with the Bears, the team announced today, making him the backup to starting quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Bears may still draft a quarterback, and if they do Sanchez could have value as a veteran mentor. Last year in Dallas, rookie quarterback Dak Prescott credited Sanchez for helping him learn how to be a professional.

Sanchez started his career as the fifth overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft with the Jets. He started in the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons, but those Jets teams were led by their defense, and Sanchez never developed into the kind of quarterback who could lead a team. After five years in New York, Sanchez spent two seasons with the Eagles, then was briefly with the Broncos before getting cut after the preseason last year before finally ending up backing up Prescott in Dallas.

9 Responses to “Bears announce signing of Mark Sanchez”
  1. rodgerstonelson says: Mar 24, 2017 8:16 AM

    Knock Sanchez all you want. But he has somehow managed stay in the NFL for many years. Got to give him credit for that. No matter how many times he is the butt of many jokes.

  2. dcpatfan says: Mar 24, 2017 8:18 AM

    BWAHAAHAAAAAAAAHAA!!!

  3. billjoseph2014 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:19 AM

    As a life-long Bears fan I am extremely disappointed in their choices for a starting QB and a veteran backup QB. It appears that no matter who ends up as GM and/or Coach the Bears always settle for less than stellar performers at this vital position.

  4. boiler72 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:21 AM

    LOL. Packers, Vikings, and Lions fans rejoice.

  5. babygaga19 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:21 AM

    Wow. Lets rock. When is the parade for this “closing time” QB?

  6. hunst009 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:25 AM

    Lol they still are terrible. Exchanging one dumpster fire QB for 2 more…

  7. factschecker says: Mar 24, 2017 8:26 AM

    Bear Butt Fumble. Perhaps more humorous if said out loud?

    Good luck in Chi-town. He could bring you a Kyle Orton type of competitor which is a certain upgrade over Cutler.

  8. greenmn2000 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:26 AM

    Please tell me that this is “Fake News”!! Maybe Chad Pennington is working out for the Bears!!!

  9. bettis3636 says: Mar 24, 2017 8:28 AM

    Hey Mark, You see that clipboard over there… go hold it.. oh and heres your free money!

