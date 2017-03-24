Bears set up private workout with DeShone Kizer

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 6:51 AM EDT

The Bears signed their starter at the beginning of free agency with a deal for Mike Glennon, and are close to a deal for a backup in Mark Sanchez. But they’re obviously still looking to the future.

In fact, they might have already gotten a peek at their next one wearing gear from their city.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are setting up a private workout with the Notre Dame quarterback next week. So they had to like it when he showed up for his pro day workout Thursday wearing a “Chicago” T-shirt, even if it was in honor of the band and not the football team.

“I just had it with me,” Kizer said of the shirt. “I was able to become a recent big Chicago fan, so I have been wearing that shirt everywhere I go. I didn’t even think about the Bears. I just put that together.”

Of course, the Bears are going to have competition if they want to put something together with Kizer with the third overall pick. The 49ers were there in force yesterday, with General Manager John Lynch (owner of the second pick) there alongside personnel man Martin Mayhew and others.

Lynch called it a “positive workout,” for Kizer, and the jockeying for quarterbacks at the top of the draft will continue for the next month, with the Browns and Jets joining the Bears and 49ers in the mix for the top prospects including Kizer, Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes.