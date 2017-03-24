Blandino acknowledges 10-minute overtime will lead to more ties, Ty

When it comes to whether Rich McKay and Dean Blandino believe that a reduced overtime period will result in more ties, Ty, we have a tie.
On Thursday, the Competition Committee chairman downplayed the risk of more teams having win-lose-draw records. Sort of.
“We don’t think it will lead to more ties,” McKay said. “Could it? It could.”
On Friday’s PFT Live, NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino admitted the obvious.
‘There’s no question that when you shorten that overtime period, the potential for ties does increase,” Blandino said. “And I don’t think we feel that ties are necessarily a bad thing. They’re certainly great for tiebreakers when it comes to postseason. But ultimately you want to have a winner in the game. But it’s about player safety. And it’s about the number of snaps that our players have to take part in in overtime games.
“We had two ties last year. One game that went down to the final second. And we really can’t control in the regular season when that team is playing again. And sometimes a team plays five quarters and then has to go back out on Thursday night. So it’s about player safety. We understand the potential for more ties, but the safety risks outweigh the potential for tie games.”
First, while the NFL may not think ties are “necessarily a bad thing,” pretty much everyone else does.
Second, more ties won’t make it “great” for tiebreakers. As ties pile up they’ll no longer be a curiosity that avoids exercises like comparing winning percentage against common opponents because more teams will have records like 9-6-1, 10-5-1, and even 7-7-2.
Third, there’s no guarantee that a shorter overtime will correlate to reduced game action. The Week Seven tie between the Seahawks and Cardinals had 36 extra snaps. The Week Eight tie between Washington and the Bengals included 41 extra snaps. Shortening overtime by five minutes doesn’t automatically mean ties will have two thirds of the snaps, since teams will try to jam in as many snaps as possible in order to break the tie.
As long, however, as it’s fewer than 36 or 41 snaps, then it will be safer than a 15-minute overtime. And that seems to be what the league wants, primarily as it relates to avoiding one of the primary criticisms of short-week football. There’s no way to know without trying it out, and that’s why the change in overtime should be adopted on a one-year basis, requiring only nine votes to end it next year instead of 24 to wipe it from the books if the reduced snaps don’t outweigh the increased ties.
Or they could adopt the PFT overtime idea, which is explained in detail in the video attached to this post, after the quote from Blandino.
Why is Blandino talking about game play rules when the position he is VP of, officiating, can’t figure out their own damn rules.
Will there be no holding calls or PI calls in OT?
No conferences of idiot refs?
That’ll speed it up, but he needs to be TOLD to tell his men how to enforce rules, not chime in on what the rules should be!
Two things:
1. Has anyone looked at the number of times in NFL history a team playing on Thursday night is coming off of an overtime game, in which the overtime lasted longer than 10 minutes? I’m guessing the answer is zero. If this is the solution to making Thursday games easier on players, it’s ridiculous.
2. You’re acting like this rule change is going to increase the number of ties from one or two a year to nine or ten. Most overtime games end before the 10-minute mark, and teams will play faster if they have less time left to score.
In other words, this rule change would have almost no impact on anything.
Nice Caddyshack reference. I dig it.
Cinderella story…tears in his eyes…I think.
I don’t believe “ties will pile up”. Instead of two, there might be 5 or 6. For that reason, they will be good tie breakers.
While the endless changes to the rules, formats, procedures etc. are starting to become too much, I was intrigued with Florio’s overtime suggestion.
Now I don’t want any changes to the overtime system at all but if I was forced to make another big change to the game, I wouldn’t mind the fast paced back-and-forth from the 2 yard line format.
This has been said far too many times in the past, but if they really cared about player safety, they’d scrap Thursday Night games. They simply need a stark ratings drop on Thursdays to help them realize it.
Nothing more un-American than a tie.
who cares? most over time games are more like two tired boxers hanging on…. its rare that its two teams going toe to toe.
I would hate that as a player. I just played 70 minutes and it’s tie or play 5 more minutes tops and hopefully declare a winner…easy one for me but I dont care for ties as a competitor, working your butt off for a “tie”? or as a fan of the game.
Another change they needn’t make
You’ll get nothing and like it!
Judge Smells.