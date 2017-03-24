Brian Quick goes to Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on March 24, 2017, 10:29 AM EDT

Sean McVay made the move from the Redskins to the Rams this offseason and wide receiver Brian Quick will be making the opposite jump.

Quick’s agents announced on Friday that their client has signed a deal with the Redskins. Quick joins Terrelle Pryor as new additions to a receiving corps that lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon as free agents this month.

Quick was the 33rd pick of the 2012 draft and is coming off his most productive NFL season. Quick caught 41 passes for 564 yards and three touchdowns last season while playing with Case Keenum and Jared Goff.

A move to playing with Kirk Cousins would seem to bode well for Quick’s chances of building on those numbers, although Quick’s playing time may be dependent on how ready 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson is after missing almost all of his rookie season with an Achilles injury.