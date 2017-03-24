Brian Robison takes 2017 pay cut, adds year to contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 24, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

Vikings defensive end Brian Robison has agreed to an extension through the 2018 season that comes with a pay cut for this season.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the veteran will cut his base salary from $5.3 million to a fully-guaranteed $3.9 million for the coming year while also giving up $300,000 in workout and per-game roster bonuses. He will have those bonuses in his contract for the 2018 season along with a $3.2 million base salary that includes $1.25 million in guaranteed money.

Robison is heading into his 11th season with the Vikings and has started all but one of the regular season games the team has played over the last six seasons. He had 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season, but saw Danielle Hunter, who finished the year with 12.5 sacks, eat into his playing time as the year progressed.

With linebacker Chad Greenway retiring and running back Adrian Peterson released, Robison has now spent more time with the Vikings than any other player on the current roster.