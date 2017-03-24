 Skip to content

Chargers working out quarterback DeShone Kizer today

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 9:29 AM EDT
The Bears aren’t the only ones who want to take a closer look at Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers are working out Kizer today, adding them to a list that already includes the Browns and Jets.

While a number of teams with glaring needs for immediate starters will be kicking the tires on Kizer, the Chargers aren’t that needy.

Philip Rivers is still playing at a high level at 35, and has three more years on his current contract.

But General Manager Tom Telesco refused to rule out the possibility of using the No. 7 overall pick on a quarterback, to set the Chargers up for the future in Los Angeles.

