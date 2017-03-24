Connor Barwin: Eagles were ‘smart’ to cut me

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 24, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

Connor Barwin gets it. He understands.

The veteran defensive end carried a lofty salary. On the other side of the ball, a young quarterback in Carson Wentz needed more surrounding pieces to facilitate his development.

What followed was logical.

The former Eagle said Friday that there are no hard feelings for his release. Quite the contrary, in fact. Barwin told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane the Eagles were “smart” for choosing to part ways with him as they did, a March 9 move that sliced $7.75 million off the salary cap.

“Obviously, there was a ton of money invested in the defensive line room with Fletcher (Cox), Vinny (Curry), (Brandon Graham) and myself,” Barwin said to McLane. “Now they have a quarterback that appears to have a chance to be a really, really good player.

“I wish it wasn’t the money I was getting paid, but I think it was smart to use that money and help Carson.”

Barwin, 30, spent four seasons in Philadelphia.

That’s not long enough for a city statue to be built — Paul Walker may have a better chance in San Clemente, Calif. (seriously, just watch) — but it was long enough for Barwin to leave an impression for the class he showed while on the roster and grace exhibited once off it.

And to his point, the Eagles were active this month on offense.

They signed wide receivers Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith along with offensive linemen Chance Warmack and Stefen Wisniewski. Veteran Nick Foles also joined the quarterbacks room on a two-year deal.

More help for Wentz.

Barwin understands.