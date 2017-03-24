Cowboys bolster O-line, sign Byron Bell

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 24, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

The Cowboys’ offensive line absorbed a couple departures this offseason, losing right tackle Doug Free to retirement and parting with left guard Ronald Leary in free agency.

On Friday, the unit welcomed an addition.

Veteran lineman Byron Bell signed with the team following a Friday visit, ESPN’s Todd Archer first reported. Bell missed all of the 2016 season after dislocating his ankle on the first day of organized team activities.

Dallas had a ready-made option to replace Leary, turning to La’El Collins after Leary signed with the Broncos.

Bell now becomes an option to replace the retired Free at right tackle. The ex-Titan offers versatility between the guard and tackle positions. He has started 72 of 78 career games, including all 16 during his lone healthy season with the Titans in 2015.