Cowboys kick the tires on veteran tackle Byron Bell

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

The Cowboys have enjoyed depth and stability on their offensive line, but now have to look around for options.

Friday, they brought in a guy with some decent starting experience.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys had former Panthers and Titans offensive lineman Byron Bell in for a visit. He has also met with the Packers this week.

Bell didn’t play last year after an ankle injury suffered in OTAs, but started 72 games over his first five seasons. He was a solid-to-good right tackle for the Panthers, but was in over his head when they moved him to left tackle, and they brought in Michael Oher as an upgrade. He played both guard and tackle for the Titans, starting all 16 games in 2015.

The Cowboys are looking at their options after losing Ronald Leary in free agency and Doug Free to retirement.