Four tech giants bidding for online streaming of Thursday games

When owners meet in Phoenix next week, they’re expected to get an update on the bidding for the online streaming package for Thursday Night Football, and it’s apparently a competitive process.
According to Kurt Wagner of Recode, four tech giants are bidding for the package, with Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and YouTube expressing interest.
Twitter paid $10 million for the rights to 10 games last year, chosen from offers from the other three. This year, others could join the mix, and the added interest could drive that higher, which will be sweeter music to the ears of owners than any birds chirping.
The deal is more interesting for its potential for growth and worldwide reach than current value, because $10 million is bar tab money compared to what the league is getting from broadcast networks.
I thought twitter did a great job last year but I think Netflix would be an interesting platform for this.
I guess my bid’s out the window.
Please, PLEASE don’t let it be Facebook. I will give up watching football before I go back to that turd palace.
Twitter, Facebook and YouTube make some sense, but what on earth would Amazon be doing with the rights? Yeah, I’m sure they want to push merchandise, but do they have any experience at all with live-streaming events?
Ironically, the only way I’d ever watch Thursday Night Football is if someone paid me a similar amount.
Fool’s folly. Thursday night games are dead.