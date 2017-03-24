Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 24, 2017, 9:33 AM EDT

The Bills announced their offseason workout schedule.

Will Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips‘ potential meet his production this season?

It doesn’t look like WR Michael Floyd will be staying with the Patriots.

A look at the newest member of the Jets’ receiving corps.

Can the Ravens find LB Terrell Suggs‘ successor in the draft?

The Bengals special teams should benefit from RB Cedric Peerman’s return.

The Browns were all over Ohio State’s pro day workout.

Steelers DE Stephon Tuitt is in line for a contract extension.

Texans DE J.J. Watt was on the wrong side of a snowball fight.

How do the Colts stack up at cornerback behind Vontae Davis?

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles thinks he’s making progress toward cutting down turnovers.

DT Sylvester Williams hopes to make his late father proud with his play for the Titans.

Is Michigan WR Amara Darboh a good fit for the Broncos?

Could the Chiefs offer QB Colin Kaepernick a landing spot?

Raiders offensive coordninator Todd Downing likes the new additions to his unit.

RB Branden Oliver is predicting a breakout season with the Chargers.

CB Orlando Scandrick stuck up for Cowboys fans.

Will DT Jonathan Hankins re-sign with the Giants?

The draft should offer the Eagles a chance to address their remaining needs.

A trio of free agents who might interest the Redskins.

A few things to consider with QB Mark Sanchez joining the Bears.

The Lions took a look at a few prospects from the University of Missouri.

Explosiveness has been a focus for the Packers this offseason.

Who will back up Vikings QB Sam Bradford this season?

Falcons S Keanu Neal returned to Florida for his alma mater’s pro day.

Greg Olsen has worked out well for the Panthers and they’re taking a look at another tight end from the University of Miami.

LB Manti Te’o is thankful for a chance to play for the Saints.

The Buccaneers have built up their young talent.

The Cardinals think an exodus of free agents is a sign of how well they’ve built their team.

It didn’t take a long journey for Rams personnel to check out USC’s pro day.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is doing his research on this year’s quarterback prospects.

A defense of Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell.