Jaguars sign DE Malliciah Goodman

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 24, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

Defensive end Malliciah Goodman was a spectator for most of last season.

After the Falcons waived him in early September, he remained a free agent for the season’s first seven weeks. The Seahawks then signed him for a week, waived him, and he went unsigned for another five through November. Goodman had a brief December stint with the Falcons before watching their run to the Super Bowl

This year, he hopes to stick.

Goodman signed Friday with the Jaguars. He will compete for a roster spot, although nothing will be guaranteed to him. The 2013 Falcons fourth-round pick has started 11 of 37 career games.

The bulk of that playing time came at the start of his career.

He’s played 40 defensive snaps combined in the past two years.