Jets G.M. not saying if Josh McCown is the starting quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan signed quarterback Josh McCown to a contract that guarantees him $6 million this year, but he’s not ready to declare McCown the starting quarterback.

On a conference call today, Maccagnan declined to talk about who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets this year, other than to say the call will be made by head coach Todd Bowles. Maccagnan did say, however, that the Jets are unlikely to add another veteran quarterback.

McCown certainly seems like the favorite to be the starter. Neither of the other two quarterbacks on the roster, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, has shown himself ready to start in the NFL. McCown has at least been a competent starter for a long time in the NFL, and that gives him a leg up.

It’s still possible, of course, that the Jets will acquire their starting quarterback in the draft. But at the moment McCown looks like the most likely Week One starter, even if the Jets aren’t ready to say so just yet.