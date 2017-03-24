Joe Thomas likes the local kid best among the college quarterbacks

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 7:11 AM EDT

The Browns have spent the offseason acquiring offensive line talent. And the cornerstone of that unit has endorsed one particular rookie quarterback which he’d like to protect.

During a radio interview on 92.3 The Fan, Browns left tackle Joe Thomas said North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky was the best fit for the Browns or any other NFL team.

“I know that Mitchell Trubisky is probably the guy that has the most upside potential in a pro-style offense in the NFL, and I don’t see those other guys as obvious fits in NFL offenses,” Thomas said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So if you’re going to take a guy, he might be your guy you want to take.

“With that being said, I think he’s only started for a year, so he’s got a lot of improvement to make before he is ready to be the starting quarterback.”

Trubisky gets linked to the Browns a lot, partly because he’s local and partly because their quarterback position has been a Superfund site since they returned to Cleveland.

They own the first pick overall, so they could take him if they wanted. But Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is the consensus top pick, so they might have to do some juggling with the 12th pick (and their handful of accumulated picks) if they want Trubisky, considering all the people around them also looking for quarterbacks.

Whichever one they take, he’ll walk into a better situation, as they signed free agent guard Kevin Zeitler and center J.C. Tretter while extending guard Joel Bitonio’s deal, giving Thomas the kind of line talent he hasn’t often enjoyed.