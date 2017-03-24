Jonathan Stewart signs one-year extension with Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 24, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Running back Jonathan Stewart has been with the Panthers since they made him a first-round pick in the 2008 draft and the relationship hasn’t hit its expiration date yet.

The team announced on Friday morning that they have agreed to a one-year extension with the veteran running back. No terms were announced, but the deal will likely result in a lower cap number than the $8.25 million that Stewart was set to count against the cap this year.

Stewart has started 13 games for the Panthers in each of the last two seasons and posted 824 yards and nine touchdowns on 218 carries last season. There’s been some talk about the Panthers adding a running back to the mix in the draft this year, something that the extension likely wouldn’t impact as there will still be a need to spell Stewart and plan for a future backfield that doesn’t include him.

Fozzy Whittaker and Cameron Artis-Payne are the other running backs currently on the 90-man roster in Carolina.