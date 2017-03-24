 Skip to content

Michael Oher “working his fanny off” in comeback effort

Techincally, Michael Oher remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

But the Panthers tackle is apparently working like a man who intends to play next season.

According to Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, Panthers General Manager Dave Gettleman said Oher “has been working his fanny off.”

Oher suffered a concussion in Week Three and didn’t play again last season, with the team eventually putting him on IR. They then signed free agent left tackle Matt Kalil, which would return Oher to right tackle if he returns.

And apparently, they’re thinking that’s a when rather than an if.

“He’s doing NFL workouts. He’s fully engaged in that weight room sweating his butt off,” Gettleman said. “He looks great, he sounds great. . . .

“Like I told you, he’s doing NFL workouts right now. His workouts right now are not for the faint of heart. He’s down there grunting like everybody else.”

If he doesn’t return, the Panthers would have a pretty glaring hole at right tackle. Previous starter Mike Remmers went to Minnesota in free agency, and though they have former fourth-rounder Daryl Williams on the roster, it’s still thin if Oher is unable to play.

6 Responses to "Michael Oher "working his fanny off" in comeback effort"
  1. wib22 says: Mar 24, 2017 1:53 PM

    He’s working from the blind side on that one…..

  2. newmarketmaulers says: Mar 24, 2017 2:03 PM

    Imagine what Joe Greene would do to him…

  3. jag1959 says: Mar 24, 2017 2:04 PM

    wib22 says:
    Mar 24, 2017 1:53 PM
    He’s working from the blind side on that one…
    __________________

    Bet that sounded real clever in your head but out here in the real world sadly not so much

  4. snake11s says: Mar 24, 2017 2:04 PM

    That must have been a solid hit if he’s still dealing with a concussion he got in week 3. Sounds like something else might be going on there.

  5. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Mar 24, 2017 2:32 PM

    His best playing days are over. The Ravens let him go at the right time.

  6. dudermcrbohan says: Mar 24, 2017 2:33 PM

    readers from the UK are likely confused and disturbed reading that headline!

