NFL may crack down on penalties designed to manipulate the clock

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2017, 5:23 AM EDT

Call it the Chip Kelly Rule.

The NFL is considering a rules proposal that would make it unsportsmanlike conduct to commit multiple fouls on the same down, designed to manipulate the game clock. That rule is inspired by the 49ers’ defensive backs grabbing all of the Saints’ receivers late in the first half of a game last year, forcing the Saints to run a play that took precious seconds off the clock as they tried to score before halftime. Kelly acknowledged after the game that it was a tactic he had his team work on in practice.

Under the old rules, the 49ers were only called for defensive holding, which they were glad to take to allow time to run off the clock. Under the proposed rule, it would be both a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and the clock would be reset to where it was before the snap.

Kelly didn’t have the kind of impact he wanted to have in the NFL, failing with both the Eagles and the 49ers. But perhaps he’ll have the lasting legacy of forcing the NFL to adopt a new rule.