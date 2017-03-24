Packers reportedly considered Adrian Peterson visit

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

The first free agency in the 10-year career of running back Adrian Peterson continues, for good reason. He still wants to be paid more than anyone wants to pay him.

One team that would be a logical fit for Peterson considered bringing him in for a visit. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Packers thought about it before deciding against it.

If the Packers said “no thanks” because they believe Peterson would have had the same response to any offer from the Packers, there’s possibly a chance they jump in, if/when Peterson realizes that the money simply won’t be close to where he thought it would be.

Still, the smartest play for Peterson could be to wait. Wait for teams to not emerge from the draft with the running back they hope to get. Wait for teams to become discontented with the running backs on their roster during offseason workouts. Wait for the inevitable torn ACL, broken leg, etc. suffered by a starting running back with a contending team.

Meanwhile the Packers will potentially wait for Peterson to decide that he wants to play for whatever he can get.

However it plays out, Peterson likely will play this year. The only questions are where and, perhaps more importantly, when.