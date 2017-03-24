Packers reportedly considered Adrian Peterson visit

The first free agency in the 10-year career of running back Adrian Peterson continues, for good reason. He still wants to be paid more than anyone wants to pay him.
One team that would be a logical fit for Peterson considered bringing him in for a visit. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Packers thought about it before deciding against it.
If the Packers said “no thanks” because they believe Peterson would have had the same response to any offer from the Packers, there’s possibly a chance they jump in, if/when Peterson realizes that the money simply won’t be close to where he thought it would be.
Still, the smartest play for Peterson could be to wait. Wait for teams to not emerge from the draft with the running back they hope to get. Wait for teams to become discontented with the running backs on their roster during offseason workouts. Wait for the inevitable torn ACL, broken leg, etc. suffered by a starting running back with a contending team.
Meanwhile the Packers will potentially wait for Peterson to decide that he wants to play for whatever he can get.
However it plays out, Peterson likely will play this year. The only questions are where and, perhaps more importantly, when.
The problem, of course, is that he’d want more money than Aaron Rodgers.
whats his worth? 5-8-10 Million?
I would pay $8 million a year with bonus money for leading the league.
Peterson is not what he once was, obviously.
However, he’s not as bad as some want to think.
Imagine a defense facing him on the Vikings with those QBs Bridgewater or Bradford, & that awful offensive line, compared to facing him with Aaron Rodgers, Nelson, Cobb, Adams, Martellus Bennett running down the field.
Peterson would see open space like never before. I could see a 1200-yard season easily in Green Bay.
AD will get 1000 yds this season….book it!
if he goes to GB he wouldn’t face those 8 and 9 man boxes he did his entire career in minny
Here is the likely strategy being employed by AP: A) Don’t sign anything that would cause him to have anything to do with training camp; B) Accept best active offer in camp’s waning days; C) If no likely playoff team is calling, wait until one comes following serious injury to a starter.
What does that story line even mean? Packers “reportedly considered” Adrian Peterson visit??
You could argue every team in the NFL “reportedly considered” a visit from every single free agent.
Adrian Peterson will instantly become the greatest running back in history if he signs with Green Bay. To Green Bay fans.
But other than that, I don’t see why not.
He’s a free agent. I’m certain every team thought about if he was a good fit or not. Why is this news?
I thinks He’s less of a risk that Lacy would have been
And if it happens not a single Peterson jersey will be burned in Minnesota.
Believe it or not, I think Peterson is good for 1000 yard season, might even finish as high as a top 5 RB in 2017.
But no way should the Packers sign him for one simple reason, the Packers have gone to the playoffs for the last 8 seasons in a row and with a decent draft, might make it 9 in a row. All Peterson does is fumble in the playoffs, at the most inopportune time as any Viking fan will tell you.
Its not a good fit at all.
I rather GB draft Joe Mixon
Peterson is washed up; why would anybody want to sign a guy that can no longer even average 2 yards a carry?
He’d be a terrible fit for the Packers offense. Too much time in shotgun. Too much checking down to the backs and he can’t catch. Too many audibles for a guy who can’t pick up a block to save his life.
He’s made a ton of money already. Swallow your pride and sign a cheaper deal with a contender
After Favre, wouldn’t it be poetic justice if AP won a Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium while playing for the Packers!