Packers reportedly considered Adrian Peterson visit

Posted by Mike Florio on March 24, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT
The first free agency in the 10-year career of running back Adrian Peterson continues, for good reason. He still wants to be paid more than anyone wants to pay him.

One team that would be a logical fit for Peterson considered bringing him in for a visit. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Packers thought about it before deciding against it.

If the Packers said “no thanks” because they believe Peterson would have had the same response to any offer from the Packers, there’s possibly a chance they jump in, if/when Peterson realizes that the money simply won’t be close to where he thought it would be.

Still, the smartest play for Peterson could be to wait. Wait for teams to not emerge from the draft with the running back they hope to get. Wait for teams to become discontented with the running backs on their roster during offseason workouts. Wait for the inevitable torn ACL, broken leg, etc. suffered by a starting running back with a contending team.

Meanwhile the Packers will potentially wait for Peterson to decide that he wants to play for whatever he can get.

However it plays out, Peterson likely will play this year. The only questions are where and, perhaps more importantly, when.

25 Responses to “Packers reportedly considered Adrian Peterson visit”
  1. MichaelEdits says: Mar 24, 2017 12:35 PM

    The problem, of course, is that he’d want more money than Aaron Rodgers.

  2. grumpysal says: Mar 24, 2017 12:38 PM

    This.Would.Be.Priceless…

  3. XaqFields says: Mar 24, 2017 12:41 PM

    Just wait for Leveon Bell’s annual 4-game suspension.

  4. skittlesareyum says: Mar 24, 2017 12:41 PM

    I guess that would only be fair after Favre.

  5. hawksfansince77 says: Mar 24, 2017 12:44 PM

    You got an orange peanut? An orange Peanut….for me? Well, I accept you.

  6. zzzpack says: Mar 24, 2017 12:46 PM

    no thanks

  7. nflpoker says: Mar 24, 2017 12:46 PM

    I got my chuckle for the day.

  8. mpcny says: Mar 24, 2017 12:46 PM

    whats his worth? 5-8-10 Million?

    I would pay $8 million a year with bonus money for leading the league.

  9. tigerwoodsballs says: Mar 24, 2017 12:48 PM

    Peterson is not what he once was, obviously.
    However, he’s not as bad as some want to think.

    Imagine a defense facing him on the Vikings with those QBs Bridgewater or Bradford, & that awful offensive line, compared to facing him with Aaron Rodgers, Nelson, Cobb, Adams, Martellus Bennett running down the field.

    Peterson would see open space like never before. I could see a 1200-yard season easily in Green Bay.

  10. eazeback says: Mar 24, 2017 12:51 PM

    AD will get 1000 yds this season….book it!

    if he goes to GB he wouldn’t face those 8 and 9 man boxes he did his entire career in minny

  11. stellarperformance says: Mar 24, 2017 12:52 PM

    Adrian (League Minimum) Peterson? No thanks.

  12. highdimension2015 says: Mar 24, 2017 12:52 PM

    Here is the likely strategy being employed by AP: A) Don’t sign anything that would cause him to have anything to do with training camp; B) Accept best active offer in camp’s waning days; C) If no likely playoff team is calling, wait until one comes following serious injury to a starter.

  13. dougchillin says: Mar 24, 2017 12:54 PM

    What does that story line even mean? Packers “reportedly considered” Adrian Peterson visit??

    You could argue every team in the NFL “reportedly considered” a visit from every single free agent.

  14. abninf says: Mar 24, 2017 12:56 PM

    Let him spread his seed there and leave a couple of kids in Green Bay. When he retires he can always fly back to beat them.

  15. screamingyellowzonkers says: Mar 24, 2017 12:57 PM

    Adrian Peterson will instantly become the greatest running back in history if he signs with Green Bay. To Green Bay fans.

    Love it.
    Sign the child beater and watch packer fans get all twisted in knots over how great he is, after trashing him for a decade.

  16. ruvelligwebuike says: Mar 24, 2017 12:59 PM

    Can’t block, can’t catch, can’t run out of shotgun, past his prime, rides camels, beats scrotums of small boys, wants quarterback money, fumbles constantly, has no concept of team, has no experience with a quality organization, funnels money out of a charity to purchase orgies.

    But other than that, I don’t see why not.

    And this guy will probably get his jersey retired in South Ontario.

  17. dwarftosser says: Mar 24, 2017 1:00 PM

    He’s a free agent. I’m certain every team thought about if he was a good fit or not. Why is this news?

  18. jbarr1 says: Mar 24, 2017 1:00 PM

    I thinks He’s less of a risk that Lacy would have been

  19. cheeseisfattening says: Mar 24, 2017 1:01 PM

    And if it happens not a single Peterson jersey will be burned in Minnesota.

  20. whatjusthapped says: Mar 24, 2017 1:02 PM

    Believe it or not, I think Peterson is good for 1000 yard season, might even finish as high as a top 5 RB in 2017.

    But no way should the Packers sign him for one simple reason, the Packers have gone to the playoffs for the last 8 seasons in a row and with a decent draft, might make it 9 in a row. All Peterson does is fumble in the playoffs, at the most inopportune time as any Viking fan will tell you.

    Its not a good fit at all.

  21. scoops1 says: Mar 24, 2017 1:02 PM

    I rather GB draft Joe Mixon

  22. uopclod says: Mar 24, 2017 1:04 PM

    Peterson is washed up; why would anybody want to sign a guy that can no longer even average 2 yards a carry?

  23. tjacks7 says: Mar 24, 2017 1:07 PM

    He’d be a terrible fit for the Packers offense. Too much time in shotgun. Too much checking down to the backs and he can’t catch. Too many audibles for a guy who can’t pick up a block to save his life.

  24. psj3809 says: Mar 24, 2017 1:07 PM

    He’s made a ton of money already. Swallow your pride and sign a cheaper deal with a contender

  25. bondlake says: Mar 24, 2017 1:09 PM

    After Favre, wouldn’t it be poetic justice if AP won a Super Bowl at US Bank Stadium while playing for the Packers!

