Panthers sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 24, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

The Panthers needed another arm for OTAs, since Cam Newton’s isn’t available.

And boy they found one.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Panthers signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

Gilbert was most recently on the Raiders’ practice squad, and has also spent time with the Lions, Patriots and Rams.

He hasn’t thrown a regular season pass, but he did earn a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2015.

The Panthers needed someone other than Derek Anderson and Joe Webb for practice since Newton’s about to have shoulder surgery next week, which will keep him out until at least the start of training camp.