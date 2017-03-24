Richard Sherman says he laughs at talk he could be traded

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 24, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is aware that there’s been some talk that he could be traded, but he finds it more amusing than anything else.

Sherman said on ESPN that he doesn’t buy into talk that he could be traded, although he believes the Seahawks would miss him if he were gone.

“I just laugh it off, man,” Sherman said. “It’s funny to me. But sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. But I don’t let things like that bother me. The chips will fall how they’re supposed to.”

The talk of trading Sherman started with former Browns and Patriots executive Michael Lombardi saying Sherman could be available in a trade for the right offer. Of course, every player in the league is available for the right offer, but there’s been no word on what the Seahawks would consider “the right offer” for a player like Sherman.

Sherman doesn’t sound too concerned about the possibility that he’ll be anywhere other than Seattle this season.