Suspended Josh Gordon trains with ex-Olympian

There is little sense in speculating as to whether or not this will be it, whether this comeback attempt from Josh Gordon will be the one that returns the uber-talented deep threat to the field.
That will come down to Gordon, if the NFL allows it.
But before potential reinstatement, it seems he’s putting in the work.
The suspended Browns wide receiver, who hasn’t played an NFL down the past two seasons, reportedly is training with speed coach Tim Montgomery, a former Olympian, in Florida as part of his effort to resurrect his career. Violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy have cost the 2012 supplemental second-round pick 44 games the past four years. He was suspended a 45th game in 2012 for a violation of team rules.
Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013.
That came despite missing two games to a league suspension.
There is some off-the field relevancy in Gordon’s partnership with Montgomery. The latter is in position to mentor Gordon, having overcome his own pitfalls.
As cataloged by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Montgomery “served prison time after pleading guilty to possession and distribution of more than 100 grams of heroin in 2008 and was stripped of his medals and suspended in 2005 for using performance-enhancing drugs based on evidence gathered in the criminal investigation of the BALCO steroid scandal.”
Graziano cited sources who expect the NFL to determine Gordon’s status for 2017 “by late April or early May.” Gordon will turn 26 on April 13.
id like to see him reinstated and come to the cowboys…we need a #2 WR
sounds like he’s surrounding himself with the right people. Maybe he should bring in artie lang to be his life coach.
Do the Browns still have the rights to Gordon? If he can get reinstated, he’s worth a one year deal league minimum for sure plus mega incentives. Good luck to him. I hope he can turn his life around and realize his potential in Cleveland or wherever his path takes him.
Good luck to him. Now if he’s really lucky, he finds away for the Browns to release his rights.
Love to have him in San Fran. Reunited with Shanny.
Hate to see someone so talented waste it away. This guy showed glimpses of dominance with the Browns. What can he do with a legit QB.
The Browns still own his rights. He’s still under contract.
Wow. He is training with a guy who is a convicted drug dealer and PED user.
Just the right kind of guy he needs to be around.
I thought the Browns released him last year…
They drug test for the Olympics too Josh.