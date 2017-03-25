Adrian Peterson: I will play this year, it’s about the right fit

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson says he remains unemployed not because he’s asking for too much money, and not because teams aren’t interested, but because he wants to find the right team for him, and that can take time.

Apparently annoyed by an ESPN report that he had turned teams off with an $8 million salary request, Peterson took to Twitter and said it’s not a financial issue.

“You can’t believe everything you read or hear people,” Peterson wrote. “The last thing I’m worried about is playing ball this coming season. That will happen! It’s not all about the money as everyone is speculating here lately. You’d think these analysts spoke to me directly. When you don’t know what’s going on people will say anything to create or make a story!”

Peterson said he’s eager to go to a Super Bowl contender.

“Finding the best fit and helping a team in a major way win a championship is my main objective! I’m in no rush,” Peterson wrote.

When that will happen remains to be seen, but Peterson’s comments suggest that he’d be fine with waiting until training camps open before he finds the right team. He’s committed to playing, but he’s not committed to finding his team right away.