All quiet on the Marshawn front

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

Eight days ago, it seemed inevitable that running back Marshawn Lynch would emerge from retirement and land with the Raiders. At one point, there was a belief that things could come to a head before the conclusion of the weekend.

Since then, nothing has happened — but for a radio interview from his agent that left the door wide open for either possibility.

It’s unclear whether Marshawn decided to press pause on the situation, or whether complications have arisen regarding the manner in which Lynch and the Seahawks will disengage. Since he remains on the team’s reserve/retired list, the Seahawks can say to Lynch “play for us or play for no one.” They also can seek trade compensation from the Raiders, or the Seahawks can just release him.

While Seahawks management may be resisting the idea of Lynch waltzing to Oakland, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, apparently speaking on behalf of the locker room, has no objection to it.

“Well, [Marshawn’s] been talking about Oakland. He’s from the town, so that’s like going home for him,” Sherman said on ESPN. “It’d be like a basketball player growing up in L.A. and saying, ‘I’m going to play for the Lakers one day.’ It’s probably something he’s always wanted to do since he was a kid, so we’ve got no problem with that.”

The Raiders surely have no problem with that, for multiple reasons. Beyond needing a running back who can move the chains and/or the needle on the seismograph, they’ll need someone who can resonate locally through what could be one or two years of lame-duck status in Lynch’s hometown.