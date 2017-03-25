Bengals re-sign Wallace Gilberry

Posted by Josh Alper on March 25, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The Bengals re-signed running back and special teams stalwart Cedric Peerman this week and he’s not the only member of the 2016 roster returning after hitting free agency.

Defensive lineman Wallace Gilberry’s agents announced that Gilberry will be back with the team in 2017.

Gilberry first joined the Bengals in 2012 and played in Cincinnati through the 2015 season before heading to the Lions as a free agent last year. He played four games for Detroit before going on injured reserve and then landed back with the Bengals in November after the Lions released him.

Gilberry had 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks in five games for the Bengals last year and he had 17.5 sacks during his first stint with the team. That production as a pass rusher should have him back as a reserve behind starting defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson.