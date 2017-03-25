Dave Gettleman: Moving up eight spots in Kony Ealy trade is “gold”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 25, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

The Panthers traded defensive end Kony Ealy to the Patriots this offseason in a deal that wound up bumping them up eight spots in the draft order as they added a third-round pick to get a second-round pick back from New England.

For some, moving up eight spots in the draft may not seem like a big return for a player drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft. As you’d probably guess from the fact that the Panthers made the trade, their General Manager Dave Gettleman is not in that camp.

“It’s a heavy draft and it was an opportunity for us to move up,” Gettleman said, via the Charlotte Observer. “To you guys, eight spots doesn’t seem like much. But to me it’s gold. … We just wanted to move up and get another second-round pick. I think it gives us more flexibility.”

Ealy seemed like a breakout candidate coming off three sacks, an interception and forced fumble in Super Bowl 50, but the 2016 season didn’t play out that way as Ealy’s production remained inconsistent. He became expendable when the Panthers re-signed several other defensive ends and brought Julius Peppers back, which led to Gettleman taking a chance to improve another position by dispatching Ealy.

Whether that’s likelier with the 64th overall pick than the 72nd is debatable, but Gettleman will quiet any quibbling by hitting big in April.