Eagles withdraw four of their five rule change proposals

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

The Eagles were among the most active teams at proposing rules changes to be voted on at the upcoming league meeting, but now they’re pulling back most of their proposals.

According to CSNPhilly.com, the Eagles have withdrawn four of the five changes they had proposed.

The only rule change the Eagles aren’t withdrawing is the rule against players leaping over the line to block field goals or extra points. That idea has broad support and is expected to pass.

The proposals the Eagles are withdrawing include a rule giving long snappers additional protection, a rule expanding the definition of “crown of the helmet,” a rule that would give coaches more opportunities to make instant replay challenges and a resolution to allow teams to use alternate color helmets.

The Eagles withdrawing those proposals doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t eventually be taken up: The league could still ultimately decide to adopt one or all of those proposals. But it does mean the Eagles won’t be pushing for a vote next week.