Isaac Rochell drawing interest from Cowboys, Panthers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

A day after the Notre Dame Pro Day workout, former Irish defensive lineman Isaac Rochell paid a visit to PFT Live to discuss his pre-draft experiences.

As to the issue that always slides to the top of the stack in the weeks before the selection process, Rochell said he has attracted the most interest so far from the Cowboys and Panthers.

Dallas definitely needs defensive players, after a mass defection in free agency. A team captain as a senior, Rochell said he’s working on his pass rush as he gets ready for the next level. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com suggests that the best fit for Rochell could be defensive end in a 3-4 system — and that he could become a starter in the NFL if he can develop the right pass-rushing skills.