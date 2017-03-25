Joe Thomas asks the key question on Kaepernick

Plenty of people have plenty of opinions about the ongoing unemployment of quarterback Colin Kaepernick. One specific person’s opinion (more accurately, a question) caught my attention.
Browns tackle Joe Thomas had this to say in response to the item posted earlier today by MDS: “Most people can agree [Kaepernick’s] current unemployment is a combination of his anthem protest and his declining play, which is playing more into it?”
It’s a question raised earlier this week on PFT Live (the poll question appears below), and it gets to the heart of what’s happening with Kaepernick. If he were regarded as being as good as Tom Brady, Kaepernick already would be under contract; indeed, his 2014 contract with the 49ers never would have been restructured and he’d still be the starting quarterback there. (And Trent Baalke would still be the G.M. And Jim Tomsula or Chip Kelly would still be the head coach.) If Kaepernick were viewed as having no football abilities at all, the political aspects wouldn’t matter.
The problem seems to be that Kaepernick’s perceived skills currently fall into the gray area that prompts teams (owners, General Managers, coaches, whoever) to conclude that the baggage outweighs the bang. Otherwise, Kaepernick would have a job somewhere right now, either as the starting quarterback or at least in position to compete to be the starter.
The proof that he falls into the more-trouble-than-he’s-worth category comes from the manner in which Kaepernick was treated a year ago. Multiple teams were willing to trade for him, if he’d simply reduce the $12 million in fully-guaranteed base salary he was due to make in 2016. The Broncos, who steadfastly refuse to give up anything for Tony Romo now, were willing to trade for Kaepernick. The Brown reportedly were willing to cough up a third-round pick and to pay Kaepernick $7 million or $8 million for one year.
That interest came at a time when Kaepernick was recovering from not one nor two but three offseason surgeries. Surgeries that resulted in weight loss that kept him behind Blaine Gabbert for the first five games of the season.
So what has happened in the past year, other than Kaepernick embarking on a highly polarizing political position that landed his image on the cover of Time and his name on the lips of every NFL fan and millions of drive-by Super Bowl commercial watchers? Kaepernick started 11 games for a horrible team in a new offensive system, generating numbers that were far from horrible.
As a passer, Kaepernick completed nearly 60 percent of his passes, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt and throwing 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions. His passer rating was 90.7 — his highest such number since signing his long-term deal after the 2013 season.
As a runner, Kaepernick averaged 42.5 yards per game and 6.8 yards per attempt. Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, the leading rusher among quarterbacks in 2016, averaged 38.6 yards per game, in 15 starts.
Speaking of Taylor, his numbers for the year were comparable to Kaepernick’s. Completion percentage: 61.7. Average per attempt: 6.9 yards. Passer rating: 89.7. Touchdowns to interceptions: 17 to 6. Average per rush: 6.1 yards.
Taylor emerged from the season with a two-year, $30.5 million contract to remain with the Bills despite an overhaul to the coaching staff. The Bills, with former Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison now on board, presumably could have had Kaepernick for considerably less than that. And Dennison comes from one of the teams that was ready to trade for Kaepernick a year ago.
Which brings me back to the Browns. A year ago, they wanted him. Now, after a season with a two-win team in an offense new to him while recovering from three surgeries with numbers that compare to those generated by Tyrod Taylor (a guy in whom the Browns reportedly were interested), the Browns want nothing to do with Kaepernick.
There are two possible explanations for this. One, the Browns are being the Browns, again. Two, Browns ownership wants nothing to do with Kaepernick.
Given that the Browns wanted Kaepernick a year ago, and in light of how he performed a year ago, Door No. 2 is a fair response.
Beyond Cleveland, it’s fair to ask why other teams see nothing in a guy in whom multiple teams saw something a year ago. The Broncos don’t want him. The Jets don’t want him. The Texans apparently don’t want him. The Bills, who could have had him for less than Taylor, didn’t want him. The Bears, who are paying Mike Glennon $15 million per year (it’s still not clear whom they were bidding against), didn’t want him.
While Kaepernick may not currently be better than 20 starting quarterbacks in the NFL, he’s a better option for multiple teams than what they currently have. Which means that his ongoing unemployment absolutely, positively is more about politics than football.
So, Joe, there’s your answer. And if you hope to have a shot at finally getting to the postseason, maybe it’s time to start publicly pushing for Kaepernick as the alternative to Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan, anyone else available via free agency, or any of the rookies in the 2017 draft.
Kaepernick is a pariah and a distraction for any football team. Personal politics is not something any club wants on display before the team and its mission. Let’ em eat cake.
Kaep is being black balled PERIOD!!! No way in hell does Sanchez get a deal but Kaep remains unsigned.. SMFH
The Browns currently have a struggling vet QB as a backup. Until something happens with Osweiler, the job is not open.
How about great attitude and leadership ?Tyrod has it, Kaepernick ?You decide .
Geno Smith has a job. Geno Smith.
Smart financial move to have Kaepernick’s PR team write articles for you here. 2 this morning, is 2 too many by the way.
you reap what you sow
It’s not rocket science Joe. He’s getting shut out for kneeling. He’s a better QB than anything y’all got on y’all roster too. Only white supremacists, football nerds, pats fans believe otherwise.
Kaepernick threw for 400 yds last season. Mark Sanchez did not, and was just signed by an NFL team. You figure it out.
“The Broncos, who steadfastly refuse to give up anything for Tony Romo now, were willing to trade for Kaepernick.”
The Broncos not trading for Romo has little to do with talent and more to do with them calling Jerruh’s bluff. They know Romo will eventually get released, and Elway isn’t going to lose a chess match with Jerruh. As for this poll, I didn’t vote. Much like Tim Tebow, it’s a combination of both. Tebow and Kaep are/were good enough to at least be a backup, but aren’t good enough to justify the distractions.
He’s not an NFL QB plain and simple.
Just wonder if he’ll stand for the Canadian national anthem this season?
A lot of jibberish.. Why are you trying to force Kap on the Browns? They don’t want him and you think that’s a issue? He won’t turn around their franchise
Good article Mike. It’s basic a** math that Colin is being blackballed. Thanks for laying it out. (Not that I have much faith the pro-Trump/Kaep is a traitor crowd will accept factual evidence.)
It seems like the only person who continues to talk about this subject is Florio. It’s clearly the offseason.
Joe Thomas is a great quote. Definitely see him in the braodcast booth or on ESPN/Fox radio when he hangs up his HOF cleats
Maybe it’s more about price? No! That would be too easy of an explanation. Let’s just stir the pot and make it political.
Maybe it’s because he’s always been annoying and everyone finally realized it. He is the qb of a “professional” team. Which is almost like the CEO of a corporation and he shows up to press conferences with giant headphones around his neck. Give me a break Kap is almost 30 yrs old, how much bass does he need?
Cutler is also still unemployed, and he didn’t say people in Cuba are are oppressed less than people in the US, show his distain for law enforcement by wearing pig socks or take a stand by not voting.
A. It’s foolish to use the Browns as a point of comparison for any team.
B. It should not surprise you that teams consider audience appeal in a market-driven economy.
Mike, I believe your exhaustive analysis misses a subtle but key point.
Aside from the obvious, the anthem protest AND his diet raise questions about his predictability and reliability. These are two cases where he placed himself above the team – what will he do next that either interferes with the team or his preparation?
Teams want a leader ON THE FIELD as well as a good performer. Kaepernick alienated many of his team mates and was a distraction from the goal of putting a unified team on the field.
No business owner wants an employee to parade a divisive political opinion around the company or workplace. Freedom of Speech only protects your speech from the Federal Government censoring it. Private businesses don’t have to provide a platform for your political views.
You left-wing Democratic party ‘reporters‘ helped to ruin Kap .. his protests fed into y’alls talkin-points and you idiots ran it 24/7.
Want “The proof”? You now feel so guilty about the way you used Kap that you can’t shut-up about his unemployment now…almost another 24/7 going on.
Tell the truth…he’s an ISIS supporting left-wing activist now, and their are no NFL jobs for such skills.