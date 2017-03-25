Richard Sherman: Kaepernick’s unemployment not about football

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman thinks Colin Kaepernick’s inability to find a team is entirely about his national anthem protest.
“There was a year Matt Schaub had a pretty rough year and got signed the next year. So it has nothing to do with football,” Sherman said on ESPN. “You can see that. They signed guys who have had off years before.”
The idea that football has “nothing” to do with Kaepernick’s inability to find a job just doesn’t carry any water. If Sherman thinks Kaepernick’s unemployment is solely about the anthem protest, then how does Sherman explain the tepid interest in Kaepernick when the 49ers made him available for trade last year, before the anthem protest? Kaepernick has undeniably declined significantly as a player since he burst onto the scene as the 49ers’ starter in 2012. Over the last two seasons, Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert have shared time in San Francisco and played approximately equally well, and Gabbert hasn’t been able to find a job, either.
But it’s also undeniable that a lot of NFL owners, general managers and coaches are conservative people who disagree with Kaepernick’s protest. It’s certainly possible that some of those people would be willing to look past Kaepernick’s on-field struggles but aren’t willing to look past his anthem protest, or his off-field political advocacy.
Sherman thinks Kaepernick is still better than most starting quarterbacks in the league.
“You don’t have 32 starting-level quarterbacks in this league,” Sherman said. “You have about eight elites, and then you have the rest of the league. You have about eight, nine elite quarterbacks. You have two or three who have the potential to be elite. And then you have the rest of the teams. So he could play and start on a ton of teams in this league. He would be a starter on probably 20 of the teams in this league. But you’re telling me that you’re going to let other guys, you’re going to pick up some of these other guys and tell me that they’re starters?”
If Kaepernick were really better than 20 teams’ starting quarterbacks, it’s hard to believe not a single one of those teams would be willing to sign him. But Kaepernick is surely at least one of the 64 best quarterbacks in the NFL, which means he should at least be able to get a job as a backup. Yet he remains unemployed.
How bout change it to….Kaep thinks he’s worth more than 2,3,4 mil a year….and so he holds out. I’m sure a handful would sign him to that number. Just like AP thinks he’s worth 7-10 and the league thinks more like 4-5….and so he holds out.
In no small way does the anthem protest choose a political side and divide the fan base, no doubt. It probably does have a lot to do with him not finding a job because of all the headache which is a little unfair, I mean ultimately he’s trying to stand up for something good and he’s actually doing what most people who complain about protestors say protestors should do. He’s peacefully and quietly making a point. Which tells you a little something about their actual motivation for critiquing but I digress.
Moving away from that side of things, CK isn’t the most coachable QB, I mean he hasn’t grown a bit as a QB since being in the league. He doesn’t go through his reads like a normal QB, his instincts are usually to tuck and run after the first read doesn’t pan out. Cam, for all the criticism he takes, actually goes through his read and adjusts to defenses and is usually pretty stingy with the ball. If CK wants another starting QB job he’s going to have to take a backseat to a QB and take to coaching and grow his game for a year or two, it is what it is.
1) he wants too much money 2) he’s a malcontent 3) he’s not very good
Take away any one of the three things above and he’s on a team. Teams will put up with a malcontent that’s not very good if he’s cheap. Likewise they’ll pay good money to a malcontent if he’s good. But Kaep has the Jeff George trifecta going for him… he’s not getting employed until one of those three things changes.
Keep in mind this is probably more than the kneeling. The man wore a Fidel Castro shirt then somehow tried to rationalize that Cuba has it better than here. The kneeling is indicative of a greater problem.
Didn’t he decline a $15 mil dollar option? Ouch… Bad tactical decision by him and his agent. Why I do agree that people are tired of his antics at the same point do you think this guy will sign a contract for his true value as a backup? Same thing is happening to cutler. I’ll bet he’ll find a job if he’s willing to pay for 3 mil a season
Of course it’s not about football.
i’m sure at least 5 teams would get better QB play with Kap. The problem is that it wouldn’t be that much better and you have to make a special offense for him. He’s not a long term answer so who wants to setup a gimmick offense for a bridge quarterback? Really bad teams need to find a QB of the future and get him reps and really good teams will have an offense he can’t run.
Gabbert REALLY sucked. Which is the main point here.
Actions have consequences. The should be no shock or dismay. He chose it.
Sherman is about to have the same fate as his skills are beginning to wane, while his horse mouth certainly is not.
The police pig socks didn’t help either, so it’s not just the anthem. It’s also not just Kaepernick and let’s not pretend that it is. Kaepernick may have alienated conservative owners, but Tom Brady alienated the liberal media to a point where it became a distraction. There are two differences here. One is how each handled the situation. Brady never wanted to become a distraction and really backed off. The other is that Tom Brady wins.
How about rewording that to ” more physical ability” than 20 other qb’s…
Kap is dumb…Where Brady takes .6 seconds to dissect defense, Kap takes 4 seconds.
Sure, Kap has more physical talent than say a Russell Wilson….He’s not anywhere near better.
In other words…lights are on, but no one is home…Not much different for RG 3
Go to Canada, straighten yourself out.
So then why isn’t he ripping his own team for not signing Kaep to be the best backup in the league?
Sherman is correct that if it was about football alone then Kaepernick would be playing. The fact that he is not good for business and also has the potential for causing distractions for the team outweighs the talent level that he has to offer. Any business owner does NOT want to sabotage their business– in fact, it would be irresponsible to do so.
Let’s count the reasons why Kaep is out of the league right now:
1. Does not read the field at all and is often late on throws which ruins plays designed on timing. Cannot identify the best throw. Hell, he could not identify an uncovered receiver at the line of scrimmage two seasons ago — unforgivable.
2. His successful years were with him running the ball which exposes him to hits. His vegan lifestyle has left him underweight and this creates an injury fear among coaches. No one wants to run him.
3. No touch on the ball. He cannot run the screen game effectively.
4. Has limited accuracy which affects ability to sustain drives.
5. Needs to play out of the gun to hel his reads. Cannot consistently play well from under center. This means teams considering him as a backup must alter their offense to get the best from him. His uniqueness hurts him for a role where teams would like his play to be more similar to the starter, so the rest of the offense can play one style.
6. Yes, his views have not helped him. I applaud his charity.
Richard, you really starting to put that Stanford Education to work. No Owner wants any ‘public” political stands from players while they are ON THE FIELD. That detract from the brand, alienates the fan base, and damages the advertising.
Kap acted which was his right and the fallout is reciprocal. There is no difference.
From a man who’s father and many friends died serving the nation, Kap disrespected them.
There is no doubt that Kap is way better than some of the guys getting signed, so it obviously (mostly) isn’t about football.
I mean….Mark Sanchez just found employment. Brock Osweiler still has a job. Geno Smith. The list goes on.
No, he isn’t a great player and I don’t like what he did but seriously….how have the Jets not signed this guy already?
I agree with Mr Sherman. It’s obvious.
He’s right. Kaep wanted attention last year, while being paid, and got it. But now unemployed, he’ll stand for the anthem? His ‘protest’ had no merit or value. There is no way in less than 1 year, all of the changes he was ‘protesting’ against were reconciled. It was a complete & utter ‘look at me’ not ‘I really believe in a cause’ moment. And the owners don’t need his attitude.
Remember Ali didn’t change his stance after being stripped of the heavyweight title. That’s conviction. Big difference.