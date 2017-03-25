With trial against NFL looming, Romo schedules fantasy football convention (again)

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT

Tony Romo may not be doing business in Dallas come September, but he plans to be making a little money there in July. And maybe in November.

Rumor’s National Fantasy Football Convention, scrapped in 2015 and 2016, will happen in Dallas from July 14 to 16. If, you know, it actually happens this time.

“Our main goal has always been to give the fans a chance to interact with the players during a truly unforgettable experience, and after 3 years of hard-work were unbelievably excited to see it all come together this summer in Dallas,” NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said in a statement. “We’re also excited about the impact the convention is going to have on local businesses and the overall economic benefit it will have on the city of Dallas.”

Originally scheduled for 2015 in Las Vegas, the NFL allegedly pressured players not to attend, based on the fact that it was due to happen at a facility owned by a casino (but not at a casino). The event moved to Los Angeles for 2016, but it ultimately was canceled, with Romo citing “blatant and continued interference” of the NFL.

Meanwhile, although litigation arising from the 2015 cancellation failed, the 2016 plug-pulling seems to be on track for a day in court. Public records show that a trial has been set for November 6 regarding claims filed by the NFFC against the NFL and Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts, maker of the popular Madden video game series, allegedly withdrew as a sponsor of the event at the behest of the league.

Registration for the 2017 event opens on April 15 at GoNFFC.com.