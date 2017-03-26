 Skip to content

Bears, Packers cornerbacks both arrested in Iowa

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 26, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT
Two former college teammates who play for rival NFL teams reportedly were arrested together Saturday evening following an incident at a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall was cited under suspicion of interference, disorderly conduct and public intoxication; Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant was booked for alleged interference, according to KWWL, an NBC affiliate in Eastern Iowa.

Dorleant’s agent declined comment. Hall’s was unavailable to speak by phone, he said.

Both players entered the NFL in 2016 from Northern Iowa.

Hall, 22, was a fourth-round pick who finished with seven tackles, an interception and three passes defensed in eight games. Dorleant, 24, played four games for Green Bay as an undrafted rookie. He made one tackle while predominantly seeing time on special teams.

